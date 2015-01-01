पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या:बुजुर्ग का भागली पुरोहितान में मिला शव धारदार हथियार से हत्या की आशंका

आहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अज्ञात हत्यारों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस जुटी जांच में

आहोर निवासी 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग का भागली पुरोहितान सरहद में सुरेश्वर महादेव मंदिर जाने वाले मार्ग पर तालाब से कुछ ही दूरी पर संदिग्ध हालात में शव मिला। मृतक के सिर में धारदार हथियार से वार कर हत्या करने की आशंका हैं। घटना की सूचना पर डीएसपी जयदेव सियाग व आहोर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर जानकारी ली। पुलिस ने मृतक के पुत्र की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

पुलिस के अनुसार आहोर कस्बे के खेतेश्वर कॉलोनी निवासी गोपालसिंह ने रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि उसके पिता टीकमचंद (70) पुत्र सादलिंगजी राजपुरोहित गुरुवार रात करीबन आठ बजे तक उसकी माता के साथ घर पर ही थे। उसके पश्चात उसके पिता घर से बाहर चले गए थे। उनकी अज्ञात लोगों ने धारदार हथियार से वार कर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने एफएसएल से साक्ष्य, फिंगर प्रिंट जुटाकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित कर मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कर परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया।

रात को मृतक घर था, भागली पुरोहितान गांव के समीप मिला शव : आहोर निवासी वृद्ध मृतक टीकमचंद का शव भागली पुरोहितान गांव से सुरेश्वर महादेव मंदिर जाने वाले मार्ग पर सडक किनारे तालाब से दूर खेत के पास झाडियों में मिला। मृतक के पुत्र गोपालसिंह के ससुराल बादनवाडी में शादी होने से गोपालसिंह सहित उसकी पत्नी एवं बहिन शादी में शामिल होने चले गए थे। मृतक वहां पर कैसे पहुंचे पुलिस अब मामले की जानकारी में जुट गई हैं।

हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की...
भागली पुरोहितान गांव के समीप

बुजुर्ग का शव मिला हैं। अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा धारदार हथियार से मृतक के सिर में वार करने की संभावना जताई जा रही हैं। मृतक के पुत्र ने हत्या का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित करवाकर पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किया है। घटना की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
- जयदेव सियाग, डीएसपी जालोर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें