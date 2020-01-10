पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रशिक्षण आयोजित

आहोर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदर्श विद्या मंदिर में हुआ शिविर आयोजित

कस्बे में स्थित आदर्श विद्या मंदिर में अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद आहोर इकाई का कार्यकर्ता प्रशिक्षण विभाग संयोजक सुजाराम देवासी व जिला संयोजक हिनल व्यास की मौजूदगी में शिविर आयोजित हुआ। प्रशिक्षण में नगर अभ्यास वर्ग में तीन सत्र जिसमें मेरा दायित्व-मेरी भूमिका, आचार पद्ति एवं परम्परा, कार्यकर्ता व्यवहार व विकास के विषय पर चर्चा की गई।

प्रशिक्षण के पश्चात नगर कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा की गई। जिसमें सचिन राजपुरोहित, रमेश टेलर को नगर उपाध्यक्ष, नरेश माली को नगर मंत्री, मनोज प्रजापत, विक्रम मेघवाल, प्रवीण माली, कांतिलाल मीणा, विजय गर्ग को नगर सह मंत्री किशोर चाैधरी खारा को नगर संयोजक, भावेशपुरी को नगर एसएफडी संयोजक, गोपाल चाैधरी, खीमाराम माली, राहुल घांची, यशवंत वैष्णव को एसएफडी सह संयोजक, सुमित्रा कुमारी को छात्रा प्रमुख व डोली कुमारी, प्रियंका चारण, रीना सुथार, जसंवत कंवर को छात्रा सह प्रमुख बनाया।

खुशालगिरी, नितेशसिंह राजपुरोहित, त्रिवेदीसिंह को एसएफएस सह संयोजक, गोविन्द कुमार को कला मंच संयोजक, दिलीप माली, खुशाल प्रजापत, ललित वैष्णव, नरपत सुथार को कला मंच सह संयोजक, विनोद मालवीय को सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख, मालाराम प्रजापत को छात्रावास प्रमुख व राकेश प्रजापत को कार्यालय मंत्री, भंवरलाल, हितेश कुमार, प्रवीणसिंह राजपुरोहित को सह प्रमुख, वैशाली कंवर व प्रियंका कुमारी को छात्रा सह प्रमुख व कृष्ण कुमार, सुमित कुमार धनराज, थानसिंह, अम्पपालसिंह, मयुर प्रजापत, महावीरसिंह, अभिषेक मेघवाल, महीमा राव, गीता कुमारी को नगर कार्यकारिणी सदस्य मनोनीत किए गए। इस दौरान जिला सह संयोजक प्रवीण गर्ग, पूर्व छात्रा प्रमुख रानिका जोशी, प्रान्त कार्यसमिति सदस्य श्रवण माली, सुनील चंदेल उपस्थित रहे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें