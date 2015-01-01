पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 17 पॉजिटिव मिले, 4257 पहुंचा मरीजों का आंकड़ा

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
जिले में मंगलवार को 17 और पॉजिटिव रोगी सामने आए। इसमें आबूरोड के 7 रोगी शामिल है। इसके बाद जिले में अब तक आए पॉजिटिव रोगियों की संख्या बढ़कर 4257 हो गई। सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजेश कुमार के अनुसार आबूरोड के सांईविहार कॉलोनी, गुरुनानक कॉलोनी, न्यूटाउन, हाउसिंग बोर्ड उमरनी, मानपुर हाउसिंग बोर्ड, मूंगथला बस स्टेंड, गांधीनगर तथा प्रेमनगर, गांधीनगर में 1-1, कुम्हारवाड़ा, माउंटआबू, स्काउट ग्राउंड, जीएचआरसी, माउंटआबू में 1-1, पीएचसी अल्पा, सरूपगंज में 2, शिवगंज में 1, भटाणा में 1 तथा दांतराई में 1 नया पॉजिटिव रोगी सामने आया। इधर, मानसरोवर आइसोलेशन सेंटर में भर्ती 2 कोरोना पॉजिटिव रोगियों के रिकवर होने के बाद मंगलवार को डिस्चार्ज करके घेर भेज दिया गया। आइसोलेशन सेंटर प्रभारी डॉ. सलीमखान व वरिष्ठ नर्सिंगकर्मी सुखबीरसिह ने उनका अभिनंदन किया।

