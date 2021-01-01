पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएमसी सदस्यों को दिया प्रशिक्षण:पहले दिन 40 सदस्यों ने प्रशिक्षण में भाग लिया

निंबज6 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में दो दिवसीय एसएमसी व एसडीएमसी सदस्यों का प्रशिक्षण पंचायत समिति सदस्य मोहनसिंह देवड़ा के मुख्य अतिथि व अध्यक्ष प्रधानाचार्य रघुवीरसिंह मीणा की मौजूदगी में मंगलवार से शुरू हुआ।

प्रधानाचार्य मीणा ने सभी एसएमसी सदस्यों का स्कूल में अपनत्व की भावना पैदा करने को कहा। इस प्रशिक्षण में संदर्भ व्यक्ति अनोपसिंह व सतीश कुमार ने एसएमसी गठन साधारण सभा, अभिभावक, अध्यापक एवं जनप्रतिनिधि की भूमिका पर चर्चा की गई। व्यवस्थापक मनोज कुमार के अनुसार समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के निर्देश पर अल्पहार की सुविधा की गई।

प्रशिक्षण में एसडीएमसी प्रशिक्षण के एसएमसी सचिव सुरेश चंद्र बसवाल ने एसएमसी पंजीयन की जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण में अनापुर, हिम्मतपुरा, निंबज, हनुमान खेड़ा, भीलवास, अनापुर के संस्था प्रधान मौजूद रहे। प्रशिक्षण के पहले दिन कुल 42 में से 40 सदस्यों ने प्रशिक्षण में भाग लिया। प्रधानाचार्य रघुवीर सिंह ने सभी एसएमसी सदस्यों को विकास का लक्ष्य की पूर्ति शत-प्रतिशत करने का आह्वान किया।

अतिरिक्त मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी ने किया निरीक्षण
दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण का अतिरिक्त मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी पूनम सिंह सोलंकी व संदर्भ व्यक्ति हनुवंत सिंह देवडा ने निरीक्षण किया‌।

पीईईओ क्षेत्र के एसएमसी के सभी सदस्यों को अपने विद्यालय में होने वाले कार्यों का अवलोकन करने एवं सहयोग देने की अपील की। सभी सदस्य एवं प्रशिक्षण में अपनी-अपनी भूमिका को समझने व अपने शिक्षा के स्तर को ऊपर उठाने की कोशिश करने का आह्वान किया।

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान रेवदर के आरपी हनुवंत सिंह देवड़ा ने भी प्रशिक्षण का अवलोकन किया। उन्होंने शाला स्वास्थ्य व एमडीएम तथा एसएमसी के उद्देश्यों की जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण में प्रधानाचार्य रघुवीर सिंह मीणा ने विद्यालय की कक्षा 9 से 12 के कक्षाओं का अवलोकन करवाया व कोविड -19 की गाइड लाइन की जानकारी दी गई।

स्कूल में सुरेशचंद बसवाल व्याख्याता, रूप शंकर मीणा, अनोपसिंह, मनोज कुमार शर्मा, अनाराम, मदनलाल समेत स्टाफ मौजूद था। इस दौरान व्यवस्थापक मनोज कुमार शर्मा ने विद्यालय के रिक्त पदों की जानकारी दी।

