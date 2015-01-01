पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कम मतदान दे रहे संकेत:भाजपा 18 ताे कांग्रेस 16 सीटाें पर मजबूत, 4 पर निर्दलीय दे रहे कड़ी टक्कर

आबूराेड4 घंटे पहले
  • 2010 में 72.72% हुअा था मतदान, 2015 में 75.64 प्रतिशत, इस बार 72.39 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

जिले में शुक्रवार काे आबूराेड नगर पालिका के चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुए। काेराेनाकाल में जिले में यह पहला चुनाव था। करीब साढ़े तीन महीने देरी से चुनाव हाेने के चलते मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ने की संभावना थी, लेकिन इस बार वर्ष 2010 में हुए निकाय चुनावाें से भी मतदान प्रतिशत कम रहा। जबकि 2015 में हुए निकाय चुनावाें से तुलना की जाए ताे इस बार 3.25 प्रतिशत मतदान में कमी आई है।

इधर, सुबह 8 बजे से ही मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे गई थी। हालांकि शुरूआत भी धीमी हुई और शाम काे मतदान प्रतिशत भी कम रहा। इस बार परिसीमन में 10 वार्ड भी बढ़े। निकाय क्षेत्र के 37 हजार 600 मतदाताओ में से महज 27 हजार 261 ने ही मतदान किया।। 10 साल पहले हुए चुनावाें में मतदान प्रतिशत 72.72 प्रतिशत था, जबकि इस बार 72.39 प्रतिशत रहा। वहीं 2015 के चुनावाें से तुलना की जाए पिछले चुनावाें से 3.25 प्रतिशत मतदान में गिरावट आई है। पिछले चुनाव में मतदान प्रतिशत 75.64 प्रतिशत रहा। इधर, इस बार मतदान प्रतिशत में हुई रावट का फायदा न ताे भाजपा काे मिलेगा और न ही कांग्रेस काे। क्याेंकि पूर्ण बहुमत से दाेनाें ही पार्टियां दूर है। इस बार का बाेर्ड बनाने में कहीं न कहीं निर्दलीय बड़ी भूमिका निभाएंगे।

इधर, चुनाव के दाैरान कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद व एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक ने बूथाें का निरीक्षण किया। इसके साथ ही निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक कविता पाठक की अगुवाई में 2 एरिया मजिस्ट्रेट व 8 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट, माउंटआबू डीएसपी प्रवीण कुमार सैन, आबूरोड शहर पुलिस थानाधिकारी ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई, रीको पुलिस थानाधिकारी राणसिंह सोढ़ा एवं सदर पुलिस थानाधिकारी देवीसिंह की अगुवाई में कानून व्यवस्था संभाली।

सबसे ज्यादा प्रतिपक्ष नेता ताे सबसे कम शहर के सबसे छाेटे व पूर्व नगर महामंत्री के वार्ड में मतदान
निकाय चुनावाें में सबसे ज्यादा मतदान वार्ड नंबर 8 में हुआ। जहां 85.85 प्रतिशत मतदान रहा। वहीं सबसे कम वार्ड नंबर 34 में मतदान हुआ, यहां महज 55.75 प्रतिशत लाेगाें ने मतदान किया। वार्ड नंबर 8 प्रतिपक्ष नेता नरगिस कायमखानी का है, जहां 847 मतदाताओँ में से 728 ने मतदान किया। वहीं शहर का सबसे छाेटा वार्ड 34 नंबर है, जहां सबसे कम मतदान हुआ और यह भाजपा पूर्व नगर मंडल महामंत्री रितेश का वार्ड है, जहां 391 में से 218 ने मतदान किया।

मतदान में कमी के दाे कारण : काेराेना संक्रमण व शादियां
इस बार 10 साल पहले हुए चुनावाें के बराबर भी मतदान प्रतिशत नहीं पहुंच पाया। साढ़े तीन महीने देर से निकाय चुनाव हाेने के बाद भी मतदान प्रतिशत में कमी के दाे कारण रहे। पहला काेराेना व दूसरा शादियां। काेराेना के डर व बूथाें पर भीड़ की वजह से कई लाेग मतदान देने नहीं पहुंचे। वहीं, 11 दिसंबर के सावे हाेने की वजह से कई लाेग शादियाें में थे, जाे मतदान करने भी नहीं पहुंचे।

पूर्ण बहुमत से दाेनाें पार्टियां दूर, निर्दलीयाें के सहारे बनेगा बाेर्ड
आबूराेड चुनावाें पर सभी की नजर है, क्याेंकि जिले के सिराेही, माउंट और शिवगंज में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड है जबकि पिंडवाड़ा में भाजपा का बाेर्ड है। आबूराेड दिग्गज नेताओं का कार्यक्षेत्र भी है, इसलिए सभी यहां के परिणामाें काे लेकर उत्सुक है। भास्कर ने बूथाें पर मतदाताओं, शहरवासियाें और राजनीतिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लाेगाें से चर्चा की ताे सामने आया कि इस बार भी भाजपा जीत का चाैका लगाने की तैयारी में है, लेकिन स्पष्ट बहुमत न ताे कांग्रेस काे मिलेगा और न ही भाजपा काे। यदि दाेनाें पार्टी में से किसी काे भी बाेर्ड बनाना है ताे इसके लिए निर्दलीयाें का सहारा लेना पड़ेगा। इस बार 49 निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं, जिनमें से 4 से 6 सीटाें पर उनके निर्वाचित हाेने के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

2005 से भाजपा का बाेर्ड, 2010 में बाेर्ड बना लेकिन सीधे चुनाव से कांग्रेस का चेयरमैन, कांग्रेस 20 साल बाद सत्ता में आने के लिए जाेड़ताेड़ में जुटी, भाजपा चाैथी पारी की कर रही तैयारी
आबूराेड का इस बार का चुनाव राेचक हाेने वाला है। रविवार काे परिणाम सामने आ जाएंगे। 2005 से भाजपा का लगातार बाेर्ड बन रहा है। ऐसे में भाजपा पूरी जाेड़ ताेड़ की काेशिश में है कि वह जीत का चाैका लगाए और उनका बाेर्ड बने। वहीं कांग्रेस भी 20 साल बाद वापसी की तैयारी में जुटने के साथ ही जाेड़-ताेड़ में लग गई है। हालांकि 2010 में भाजपा का बाेर्ड जरूर था लेकिन सीधे चुनावाें की वजह से चेयरमैन कांग्रेस का चुना गया। वर्ष 2015 में फिर भाजपा का बाेर्ड बना और चेयरमैन भी। इससे पहले 2000 में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड था, ऐसे में पार्टी पदाधिकारी पूरी काेशिश में लग गए हैं कि 20 साल बाद फिर से कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बने।

