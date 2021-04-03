पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:फोरलेन पर ओवरटेक करते समय ट्रेलर से भिड़ी कार

आबूरोड2 घंटे पहले
आबूरोड-पालनपुर फोरलेन पर एलआईसी के समीप गुरुवार दोपहर करीब तीन बजे ओवरटेक के दौरान एक इनोवा कार ओवरटेक करने के दौरान आगे चल रही ट्रेलर से टकरा गई। हादसे में दोनों वाहनों को नुकसान हुआ। सूचना मिलने पर रीको पुलिस थाने के एएसआई कैलाशचंद व हैडकांस्टेबल केसाराम मौके पर पहुंचे।

इस मामले में किसी भी पक्ष की ओर से रिपोर्ट नहीं दर्ज करवाई गई। पुलिस के अनुसार इनोवा कार में सवार लोग जोधपुर से अहमदाबाद जा रहे थे। आबूरोड से गुजरते समय ओवरब्रिज व एलआईसी के पास इनोवा कार चालक ओवरटेक करके आगे निकल रहा था। इस दौरान आगे अचानक कुत्ते के आने पर उसे बचाने के लिए ब्रेक लगाकर रोकने का प्रयास किया गया। जिससे कार आगे चल रहे ट्रेलर टकरा गई।

जीप की टक्कर से युवक गंभीर घायल
सदर पुलिस थानांतर्गत मरली चौराहा, जांबूडी में चौराहे पर खड़ा युवक जीप की टक्कर से गंभीर घायल हो गया। पुलिस के अनुसार उपलीबोर निवासी रामलाल ने पुलिस को दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसका भाई सूरमाराम गरासिया गत 27 जनवरी को मरली चौराहा, जांबूडी पर खड़ा हुआ था। उस दौरान निचलागढ़ निवासी साजीद खान की जीप से टक्कर लगने से सूरमा राम गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरु की।

