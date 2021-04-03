पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामले दर्ज:मानपुर से चोरी पिकअप कूकावास से मिली आरोपी के खिलाफ अन्य थानों में मामले दर्ज

आबूरोड2 घंटे पहले
मानपुर क्षेत्र में हेलीपेड के पास दस दिन पहले हुई पिकअप की चोरी का खुलासा करते हुए सांचौर के कूकावास से बरामद कर वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले मास्टरमाइंड आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर चोरी करने में सहयोग करने वाले अन्य लोगों के बारे में जानकारियां जुटा रही है।

आरोपी के खिलाफ वाहन चोरी के कई मामले दर्ज है। पुलिस के अनुसार एसपी हिम्मत अभिलाष टांक के निर्देशानुसार जिले में चलाए जा रहे अभियान के दौरान गत 27 जनवरी की सुबह करीब छह बजे हुई चोरी की इस घटना के बाद शहर थानाधिकारी ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई की अगुवाई में कांस्टेबल हीराराम, मांगीलाल, श्रवण कुमार व मानाराम की टीम ने तकनीकी सदस्यों के सहयोग से लगातार प्रयास कर रही थी।

पुलिस को मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस ने कूकावास, बागौड़ा जिला जालोर निवासी दिनेश को दस्तयाब कर थाने लाकर पूछताछ की। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि मानपुर हेलीपेड के पास से पिकअप उसने चुराई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी के मकान के बाहर से पिकअप बरामद कर दिनेश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

कई शहरों में कर चुका है वाहन चोरियां
शहर थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपी दिनेश विश्नोई के खिलाफ कोतवाली पाली, भीनमाल, पिंडवाड़ा सांचौर थानों में वाहन चोरी के आरोप में मामले दर्ज है। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी से गहनता से पूछताछ की जा रही है। इससे अन्य चोरियों के खुलासे की संभावना है।

