नगर पालिका चुनाव:शहर के राजकीय पीजी कॉलेज में सवेरे 9 बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना, काउंटिंग हॉल में तैयारियां पूर्ण

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
  • पहले राउंड में 1 से 5 वार्डों की होगी गणना, 3 घंटे में आएगा परिणाम

नगरपालिका चुनाव की मतगणना रविवार को राजकीय पीजी कॉलेज परिसर में होगी। कॉलेज में बनाए काउंटिंग हॉल में सवेरे 9 बजे वोटों की गिनती शुरु होगी। वोटों की गिनती आठ राउंड में की जाएगी। पहले राउंड में 1 से 5 वार्डों की गिनती होगी और सभी 40 वार्डों की मतगणना करीब तीन घंटे चलेगी।

प्रशासन ने मतगणना स्थल पर तैयारियां पूरी ली है। सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामस्वरूप जौहर ने बताया कि मतगणना आठ राउंड में पूरी होगी। इसके लिए काउंटिंग हॉल में सात टेबलें लगाई गई है। पांच टेबलों में काउंटिंग का कार्य होगा। जबकि, दो टेबलें रिजर्व रहेगी। प्रत्येक टेबल पर दो कर्मचारी तैनात रहेंगे, जो वोटों की गिनती करेंगे। मतगणना को तीन घंटे में पूरा करवा लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद निर्वाचन अधिकारी रामजीभाई कलबी विजयी प्रत्याशियों को शपथ दिलवा कर प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान करेंगे।

गणन पर्यवेक्षकों एवं सहायकों को दिया प्रशिक्षण : मतगणना को लेकर तहसील कार्यालय में शनिवार को दरबार स्कूल प्राचार्य सतीश पुरोहित ने गणन पर्यवेक्षकों एवं गणन सहायकों को मतगणना का प्रशिक्षण दिया। इस दौरान ईवीएम में काउंटिंग प्रक्रिया के बारे में बताया गया।

प्रशिक्षण में बताया कि प्रत्येक वार्ड में दो-दो ईवीएम मशीन है दोनों मशीनों के वोटों की काउंटिंग के बाद अभिकर्ताओं की इसकी जानकारी देने तथा उनके संतुष्ट होने के बाद परिणाम घोषित करना होगा। अगर किसी प्रत्याशी का अभिकर्ता परिणाम से संतुष्ट नही होता है तो उसके सामने दुबारा गणना कर बताना होगा। परिणाम घोषित करने के बाद अभिकर्ताओं के हस्ताक्षर लेकर उन्हें काउंटिंग हॉल से बाहर जाने की अनुमति दी जाए। आबूरोड पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक समन्वयक वीरेंद्र त्रिवेदी ने भी महत्वपूर्ण एवं उपयोगी जानकारियां दी। प्रशिक्षण में 14 गणन पर्यवेक्षक एवं 14 सहायक सम्मिलित हुए।

वोटों की गिनती का पूरा मैन्युअली मैकेनिज्म

  • सुबह 9 बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना
  • मतगणना स्थल के अंदर और बाहर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए 150 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए है।
  • आबूरोड नगरपालिका के लिए मतगणना स्थल पर सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां पूरी। सुरक्षा के रहेंगे कड़े इंतजाम
  • 77 ईवीएम के वोट गिने जाएंगे। एक राउंड में आएंगे 5 वार्डों के परिणाम। संभवतया सवेरे 11.30 बजे तक तस्वीर हो जाएगी साफ। एक ईवीएम के वोट गिनने में 15-20 मिनट का समय लगेगा।
  • गणनाकर्मी कंट्रोल यूनिट पर लगा रिजल्ट का बटन दबाएगा। फिर प्रत्याशी क्रमांक के अनुसार वोट डिस्प्ले होंगे।
  • गणनाकर्मी के साथ एजेंट्स कागज की शीट पर क्रम अनुसार प्रत्याशी को मिले वोट दर्ज करेंगे।
  • सभी प्रत्याशियों के वोट दर्ज होने के बाद शीट रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर की टेबल पर भेजी दी जाएगी।
  • यहां पर मतगणना में लगा स्टाफ वोटों की टोटल लगाएगा। इसे वहां बैठे प्रत्याशी या उनके प्रतिनिधि को दिखाया जाएगा।
  • संतुष्ट होने के बाद वहां मौजूद अधिकारी क्रॉस चैक करेंगे। सही होने के बाद इसकी कंप्यूटर में फीडिंग होगी।
  • पूरे राउंड की एक शीट तैयार होगी, इस पर आरओ पूरी तरह से जांच करने के बाद शीट पर अपने हस्ताक्षर करेंगे।
  • सभी वार्डों के चुनाव परिणाम की अधिकृत घोषणा 12 बजे पूरी होने की उम्मीद है।
  • किसी भी प्रत्याशी की मांग पर दुबारा गणना की जा सकती है।

इनके जिम्मे रहेगा नगर पालिका चुनाव में मतगणना का कार्य

रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामजीभाई कलबी ने बताया कि नगरपालिका चुनाव की मतगणना के लिए सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामस्वरूप जौहरए आरओ टेबल का जिम्मा संभालेंगे। आबूरोड तहसील कार्यालय के ऑफिस कानूनगो चंपतसिंह व भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक सुखराजसिंह चारण उनके सहयोगी के रुप में कार्य करेंगे।

नायब तहसीलदार विकास सारण को स्ट्रांग रुम का प्रभारी बनाया गया है। क्यारिया पटवारी महावीरसिंह देवड़ा, मूंगथला पटवारी जयंतीलाल, मावल पटवारी हनुमान, माउंटआबू पटवारी प्रभुराम व ओरिया पटवारी रामाराम उनके सहयोगी होंगे। माउंटआबू के भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक कुंजबिहारी झा स्ट्रांग रुम से ईवीएम को मतगणना कक्ष तक पहुंचाने का दायित्व दिया गया है। आबूरोड तहसील कार्यालय के सहायक कर्मचारी तगाराम, भंवरलाल, शैलेंद्र काग, रमेश कुमार व गगन कमल उनके सहयोगी के रुप में कार्य करेंगे।

ब्लॉक सांख्यिकी कार्यालय आबूरोड के सांख्यिकी अधिकारी हेमंत बैरवा सांख्यिकी सूचना तैयार करेंगे। तहसील कार्यालय के सूचना सहायक प्रवीण कुमार धारू कंप्यूटर संबंधी सूचनाएं तैयार करेंगे। तहसील कार्यालय के बलविन्दर सी पुरोहित व कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर इरफान खान उनका सहयोग करेंगे। तहसील कार्यालय में पदस्थापित अध्यापक बसंत कुमार विविध कार्य एवं सिलिंग कार्य करेंगे।

प्रधानाध्यापक मुकेश महावर, अध्यापक विजय नागौरा, संजय झवेरी, ईश्वरसिंह, अमृतसिंह राव, निर्मल कुमार, राजेश कुमार शर्मा, दीपक कुमार, सहायक कर्मचारी रमेश कुमार व मगन कुमार उनका सहयोग करेंगे। आबूरोड पंचायत समिति के ब्लॉक समन्वयक वीरेंद्र त्रिवेदी उद्घोषणा का कार्य करेंगे। सुमित कुमार ईवीएम में तकनीकी कार्य बेल इंजीनियर कार्य करेंगे।

