चेतावनी:बीएलओ-सुपरवाइजरों की बैठक में घर-घर सर्वे करने समेत विभिन्न मुद्दों पर की चर्चा

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
  • काम नहीं करने वाले बीएलओ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी

निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी रेवदर एसडीएम रामजीभाई कलबी की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को आबूरोड ब्लॉक के बीएलओ सुपरवाइजर की बैठक हुई। इसमें बीएलओ की ओर से घर-घर जाकर सर्वे करने, 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के मतदाताओं का भौतिक सत्यापन कर चिंहित करने तथा दिव्यांग मतदाताओं का चिह्निकरण कर सूची उपलब्ध कराने एवं फ्लेगिंग करने के बारे में जानकारी दी गई।

बैठक में निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी ने 18-19 साल के युवा मतदाताओं का मतदाता सूची में जोडने के लिए संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के समाप्ति के बाद निर्धारित प्रारूप में सूचना उपलब्ध करवाने के निर्देश दिए। इसके साथ ही काम नहीं करने वाले बीएलओ के खिलाफ अनुशानात्मक कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी गई। बैठक में सहायक निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी तहसीलदार रामस्वरूप जौहर, सुपरवाईजर, सुखराजसिंह, चम्पतसिंह, पन्नालाल पुरोहित तथा ललित मोरवाल मौजूद थे।

