कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:कोविड रिपोर्ट देख केंद्र में दिया प्रवेश, लंबी आस्तीन के शर्ट व कानों की बालियां उतरवाई

आबूरोड8 मिनट पहले
परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर सिख युवक की पगड़ी की जांच की गई।
  • आबूरोड के तीन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शुरू हुई कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा, पहले दिन 6200 में से 4620 परीक्षार्थी पहुंचे
  • सिख ने पगड़ी उतारने से किया मना, तो एक परीक्षार्थी पेपर पूरा होने के 5 मिनट पहले पहुंचा केंद्र पर

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच इससे बचाव और सख्ती के साथ शुक्रवार को राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुरू हुई। परीक्षा के लिए आबूरोड में तीन परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए, जिस पर दो पारियों में परीक्षा हुई। इसमें पहले दिन 6200 में से 4620 अभ्यर्थियाें ने लिया भाग।

सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर पूरी सावधानी बरती गई तथा एक-एक परीक्षार्थी से कोराना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया गया। साथ ही परीक्षा की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार पूरी सख्ती बरती गई और लंबी आस्तीन के शर्ट-टीशर्ट को उतरवाए। इसके बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

आबूरोड सदर पुलिस थानाधिकारी सुदर्शन पालीवाल, रोहिड़ा पुलिस थानाधिकारी हनुवंतसिंह तथा माउंटआबू पुलिस उपअधीक्षक प्रवीण कुमार सैन के सुपरविजन में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहे। इस दौरान परीक्षा केंद्राें के आसपास के क्षेत्रों के साथ फोरलेन, रेलवे स्टेशन व रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर बाहर से आए अभ्यर्थियाें की भीड़भाड़ बनी रही।

जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के सबसे बड़ेे परीक्षा केन्द्र माधव यूनिवर्सिटी में पहली पारी में 852 एवं दूसरी पारी में 2785, तेजेंद्रप्रसाद बीएड कॉलेज परीक्षा केन्द्र में पहली पारी में 278 एवं दूसरी पारी में 58 तथा सीआईटी कॉलेज परीक्षा केन्द्र पर पहली पारी में 550 एवं दूसरी पारी में 97 अभ्यर्थी सम्मिलित हुए।

सिख युवक से कहा पगड़ी उतारनी पड़ेगी, युवक ने कहा मुझे परीक्षा ही नहीं देनी, बाद में दिया प्रवेश
तेजेंद्रप्रसाद बीएड कॉलेज परीक्षा केन्द्र पर द्वितीय पारी में शामिल होने आए एक सिख युवक से मुख्य गेट पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियाें ने पगड़ी उतारने के लिए कहा। इससे वह नाराज हो गया। उसने कहा कि उसे परीक्षा ही नहीं देनी और वहां से वापस जाने लगा। इस पर वहां तैनात वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने उसे वापस बुलवाया तथा कहा कि पगड़ी की जांच करवाकर अंदर प्रवेश कर ले। इसके बाद पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसकी जांच कर परीक्षा केन्द्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

दूसरी पारी का पेपर समझ नहीं दे पाया परीक्षा
माधव यूनिवर्सिटी परीक्षा केन्द्र पर सवेरे 10.55 बजे बनासकाठा गुजरात का एक परीक्षार्थी केंद्र के पास तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों के पास पहुंचा। उसने अपना एडमिट कार्ड दिखाते हुए केन्द्र के बारे में पूछताछ की। इस पर हैडकांस्टेबल दिलीप मीणा व अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों ने बताया कि उसकी परीक्षा सवेरे 9 से 11 बजे पहले पारी में होनी थी। अब पांच मिनट बाद यह परीक्षा पूरी होने वाली है। इस पर उसने बताया कि वह अन्य परीक्षार्थियों के पास द्वितीय पारी की परीक्षा समझकर बैठ गया। उसने बताया कि परीक्षा के लिए बहुत तैयारी की थी, लेकिन परीक्षा ही नहीं दे पाया।

परीक्षार्थियों की मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की गई व लंबी आस्तीन वाले शर्ट उतरवाए।
परीक्षार्थियों की मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की गई व लंबी आस्तीन वाले शर्ट उतरवाए।

सख्ती ऐसी : कोविड रिपोर्ट देखी, शर्ट उतरवाए, मेटल डिटेक्टर से हुई जांच

  • परीक्षा केंद्रों में प्रवेश करने से पूर्व प्रत्येक परीक्षार्थी की कड़ी जांच की गई। इस दौरान जो परीक्षार्थी पूरी अस्तीन का शर्ट या टीशर्ट पहने हुए आए थे उसे उतरवाने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया गया। इसमें एक परीक्षार्थी तो ऐसे भी जिनके पास जो शर्ट व टीशर्ट पहने हुए थे उसके अलावा कुछ पहनने के लिए नहीं था। इस पर उसने बगैर शर्ट के ही परीक्षा दी।
  • परीक्षार्थी की कोविड टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट, एडमिट कार्ड, फोटो व आईडी के साथ मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की गई।
  • प्रवेश से पहले परीक्षार्थी को सेनेटाइज किया तथा उसे मास्क पहनाकर प्रवेश दिया गया। इस दौरान हाथ में बंधी मोली, कान में पहने गए रिंग व बालियों को भी उतरवा दिया गया।

सुविधा : रेलवे स्टेशन रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर लगी भीड़, रोडवेज ने चलाई स्पेशल बसें
रेलवे स्टेशन : परीक्षा के पहले दिन आबूरोड रेलवे स्टेशन रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर दिनभर भीड़भाड़ बनी रही। इस दौरान परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थी जो वापसी का रिजर्वेशन टिकट नहीं लेकर आए थे। वे टिकट बनवाने के लिए कतार में खड़े नजर आए। स्टेशन परिसर एवं प्लेटफार्म पर जगह-जगह आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी के जवान मुस्द नजर आए।
रोडवेज : आबूरोड आगार प्रबंधक बसंत पंवार के अनुसार परीक्षा के चलते आबूरोड आगार की ओर से आबूरोड से उदयपुर, आबूरोड से जयपुर, आबूरोड से जोधपुर के लिए अतिरिक्त स्पेशल बसें भेजी गई। आबूरोड से अजमेर के लिए संचालित बस सेवा को जयपुर तक कर दिया गया। पहले दिन सिरोही डिपो की 2 बसें जोधपुर, उदयपुर डिपो की 3 बसें उदयपुर के लिए अतिरिक्त संचालित की गई।

सामाजिक सरोकार : जाट समाज ने भोजन व आवास की व्यवस्था की
तलेटी मार्ग पर आकरा भट्टा क्षेत्र स्थित जाट समाज संस्थान धर्मशाला में समाज के लोगों ने परीक्षार्थियों के लिए निशुल्क आवास व भोजन की व्यवस्था की है। पहले दिन करीब 150 परीक्षार्थियों ने इस सुविधा का लाभ लिया। समाज की ओर से यह सुविधा आगामी 8 नवंबर तक लगातार चलेगी। जाट समाज अध्यक्ष सूरजाराम चौधरी, सचिव प्रहलाद चौधरी, कोषाध्यक्ष त्रिलोक चौधरी, प्रेमाराम जाखड़, किशोर सारण, महेंद्र बाजिया, हनुमानप्रसाद चौधरी, अणदाराम चौधरी एवं भाकराराम चौधरी सेवा दे रहे हैं।

