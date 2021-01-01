पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे प्रशासन:बरेली-भुज समेत तीन फेस्टिवल स्पेशल रेलसेवा के संचालन में किया विस्तार

आबूरोड10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेलवे प्रशासन की ओर से यात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए तीन जोड़ी फेस्टिवल स्पेशल रेल सेवाओं के संचालन की अवधि में विस्तार किया गया है। उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे अजमेर मंडल के पीआरओ अशोक चौहान के अनुसार बरेली-भुज-बरेली सप्ताह में चार दिन फेस्टिवल स्पेशल रेलसेवा आगामी 1 फरवरी से 28 फरवरी 2021 तक बरेली से प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार व रविवार तथा भुज से प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार, शनिवार व रविवार को 16 ट्रिप का विस्तार किया गया है।

बरेली-भुज-बरेली फेस्टिवल स्पेशल तीन दिन ट्रेन बरेली से प्रत्येक मंगलवार, गुरुवार व शनिवार को 2 फरवरी व 27 फरवरी 2021 तक तथा भुज से प्रत्येक मंगलवार, बुधवार व शुक्रवार को 2 से 26 फरवरी 2021 तक विस्तार किया गया है। इसी प्रकार जम्मूतवी-अजमेर-जम्मूतवी प्रतिदिन फेस्टिवल स्पेशल रेलसेवा जम्मूतवी से 1 फरवरी से 31 मार्च 2021 तक तथा अजमेर से 2 फरवरी से 1 अप्रेल 2021 तक 59 ट्रिप संचालन का विस्तार किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser