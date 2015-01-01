पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेयरमैन के लिए मशक्कत:तीसरी बार पार्षद बने मगनदान ने भाजपा से भरा नामांकन, कांग्रेस के भवनीश राज्यसभा सांसद डांगी के खास

आबूराेड4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा : प्री-वाेटिंग से मगनदान के नाम पर बनी सहमति
  • कांग्रेस : युवा चेहरे पर दांव, भवनीश काे मैदान में उतारा

आबूराेड नगर निकायों के चुनाव के बाद अब सभी की नजरें यहां हाेने वाले चेयरमैन पद के चुनाव पर है। दाेनाें पार्टियों में उम्मीदवारों काे लेकर संशय चल रहा था। भाजपा जहां मगनदान व अमर सिंह के नाम पर अटकी थी ताे कांग्रेस में साेमवार देर शाम तक नाम तय नहीं हुए थे। दाेनाें पार्टियों की चली बैठकाे में भाजपा से जहां मगनदान चारण का नाम तय हुआ, वहीं कांग्रेस से पहली बार चुनाव लड़े भवनीय बाराेट के नाम पर सहमति बनी। मंगलवार काे दाेनाें पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष अपने नामांकन पेश किए। इधर, भाजपा पूर्ण बहुमत लाने के बाद से सभी पार्षदों काे बाड़ेबंदी कर गुजरात ले गई।

कुछ पार्षदों में असहमति के चलते भाजपा ने नामांकन से पूर्व प्री-वाेटिंग कराई। यानी मगनदान व अमर सिंह के नामाें काे लेकर पर्ची पर वाेट कराए और यह तय किया कि जिसके नाम पर ज्यादा वाेट मिलेंगे, उसे उम्मीदवार तय किया जाएगा। प्री-वाेटिंग में मगनदान काे बहुमत मिला। इस पर आलाकमान काे इसकी रिपोर्ट भेजी गई और मगनदान के नाम पर सहमति बनी। वहीं कांग्रेस में साेमवार देर रात सभी पार्षदों के साथ बैठक की गई, जिसमें भवनीश बाराेट के नाम पर सहमति बनी।

निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के नामांकन काे लेकर संशय, अब सीधी टक्कर, क्राॅस वाेटिंग का भी खतरा : इस बार चुनाव में 8 निर्दलीयों ने भी बाजी मारी है। ऐसे में यह भी उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि एक निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भी अपना नामांकन पेश करेगा। लेकिन अंतिम दिन भाजपा-कांग्रेस से ही उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन पेश किया है। भले ही कांग्रेस की 11 सीटें हैं, लेकिन वह बाेर्ड बनाने के लिए जाेड़-ताेड़ कर रही है। ऐसे में दाेनाें पार्टियों काे क्राॅस वाेटिंग का खतरा है।

पूर्ण बहुमत के बाद चार नाम, पर्ची पर वाेट, आलाकमान और इंटरव्यू के बाद बनी सहमति

भाजपा काे बहुमत मिलने के बाद अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मगनदान व अमरसिंह के अलावा कमलेश सैनी और राधेश्याम शाक्य के नाम थे। 21 पार्षदों की बैठक में मगनदान व अमरसिंह के नाम पर सहमति बनी। दाेनाें के नाम पर्ची से वाेट कराए गए, जिसमें मगनदान काे बहुमत मिला। इसके बाद प्रभारी व सहप्रभारी ने बंद कमरे में इंटरव्यू लिए। सह प्रभारी मनाेहर चौधरी ने बताया कि इस प्रक्रिया के बाद आलाकमान काे रिपोर्ट भेजी और वहां से मगनदान के नाम पर माेहर लगी। अब पार्टी पदाधिकारी दावा कर रहे हैं अध्यक्ष के लिए 25 से अधिक का समर्थन है।

क्या है पृष्ठभूमि

मगनदान : 20 साल से पार्टी से जुड़े, संघ पृष्ठभूमि, 3 बार जीते
भाजपा ने मगनदान चारण को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। मगनदान के नाम पर सहमति इसलिए बनी क्योंकि उन्होंने लगातार तीसरी बार पार्षद का चुनाव जीता है। इतना ही नहीं इन चुनावाें में भाजपा प्रत्याशियाें में सबसे अधिक वाेट भी लेकर आए हैं।

मगनदान चारण पिछले 20 साल से पार्टी से जुड़े हैं। सामान्य कार्यकर्ता के ताैर पर राजनीति में शुरुआत की थी। लंबे समय से संघ से भी जुड़े हैं।

क्या है ताकत

पेशे से नर्सिंगकर्मी हैं। सेवाभावी व सरल स्वभाव की छवि, कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच लाेकप्रिय।

भवनीश : छात्र राजनीति में रखा कदम, डांगी के खास
कांग्रेस ने इस बार युवा प्रत्याशी भवनीश बाराेट काे मैदान में उतारकर सभी काे चाैंका दिया है। उनके नाम पर सहमति बनने का सबसे बड़ा कारण यह भी है कि छात्र राजनीति से शुरुआत की थी और राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज डांगी के खास भी माने जाते हैं।

2006 में एनएसयूआई से जुड़कर छात्र राजनीति से अपने जीवन की शुरुआत की। इसके बाद वे साल 2015 में यूथ कांग्रेस के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बने थे।

युवा हैं और विधानसभा क्षेत्र के यूथ से वे सीधे जुड़े हुए हैं। पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा और जीते भी।

पार्षदों ने सर्वसम्मति से किया नाम का चयन
अध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशी का चयन करने से पूर्व नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों की बैठक हुई थी। इसमें सभी पार्षदों द्वारा मगनदान चारण काे सर्वसम्मति से अध्यक्ष बनाने का निर्णय लिया था। हमारे पास पूर्ण बहुमत है। इसके अलावा कई निर्दलीय पार्षद भी लगातार हमारे संपर्क में हैं। भाजपा अपना अध्यक्ष बनाएगी।
- वासुदेव देवनानी, भाजपा, आबूरोड नगरपालिका चुनाव प्रभारी

निर्दलीय पार्षदों के समर्थन से बनाएंगे बोर्ड
कांग्रेस के नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों की बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से भवनीश बारोट का एकमात्र नाम सामने आया था। हमारे पास 11 पार्षद हैं। निर्दलीय पार्षद भी संपर्क में हैं। हमारा प्रत्याशी कैसे जीतेगा यह कहना फिलहाल जल्दबाजी होगा। प्रतीक्षा कीजिए इसके सकारात्मक नतीजे सामने आएंगे।
- हीराभाई अग्रवाल, जिला उपाध्यक्ष, कांग्रेस कमेटी, सिरोही

पहले ही बता दिया था भाजपा से मगनदान का नाम आगे
दैनिक भास्कर ने मतगणना के बाद बता दिया था कि मगनदान व अमरसिंह के साथ कमलेश सैनी के नाम पर चर्चा चल रही है वहीं नामांकन से एक दिन पहले भी बता दिया था कि भाजपा मगनदान व अमरसिंह के नाम पर अटकी है। आखिर हुआ भी यही, इन दाेनाें के नामाें पर पर्ची से वाेट कराए गए और मगनदान के नाम पर सहमति बनी।

नाम तय हाेने के बाद पार्टी पदाधिकारियों व समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे दाेनाें उम्मीदवार
मंगलवार को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामजीभाई कलबी व सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामस्वरूप जौहर के समक्ष नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए गए। दोपहर करीब 1 बजे कांग्रेस कमेटी जिला उपाध्यक्ष हीराभाई अग्रवाल, राजेश गहलोत, नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष अमित जोशी, पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष नरगिस कायमखानी, पार्षद कांतिलाल परिहार, पार्षद सुमित जोशी, पूर्व पार्षद माधव मारु व अब्बासी शमशाद अली आदि कार्यालय पहुंचे।

यहां भवनीश बाराेट की ओर से नामांकन पेश किया। वहीं 1:30 बजे भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारी वासुदेव देवनानी, सहप्रभारी मनोहर चौधरी, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख पायल परसरामपुरिया, पूर्व चेयरमैन सुरेश सिंदल, युवा नेता स्वयंम उपाध्याय, अरुण परसरामपुरिया, पूर्व यूआईटी चेयरमैन सुरेश कोठारी, मनीष परसाई, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता चम्पालाल लोधी व भाजपा नगरमंडल अध्यक्ष भूपेन्द्र सांबरिया आदि ने मगनदान चारण का नामांकन प्रस्तुत किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें