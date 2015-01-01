पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:अब शहर में गंदगी फैलाने पर 50 से 2 हजार रु. जुर्माना

आबूराेड4 घंटे पहले
  • 3 साल से हाे रहे स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में इस बार जुर्माने काे भी किया शामिल

हर साल हाेने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में पहली बार जुर्माने काे भी शामिल किया गया है। लाेगाें की आदत सुधारने और शहर काे स्वच्छ रखने के लिए जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। वहीं यह सर्वेक्षण तीन चरणाें में हाेगा। इतना ही नहीं, इस बार सिटीजन फीडबैक काे भी बढ़ाकर 30 से 40 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार बीते तीन सालों से लगातार तीन चरणों में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण करवाया जा रहा है। इसमें सिटीजन फीडबैक, डाक्यूमेंटेशन के साथ टीम द्वारा शहरों का गोपनीय निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का आकलन किया जाता है।

इसके बाद शहरों को रैंकिंग दी जाती है। लेकिन, इस बार मार्च 2021 में हो रहे स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था प्रभावित करने वाले व्यक्ति एवं संस्थान को पहली बार 50 रुपए से 20 हजार रुपए प्रतिदिन तक जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। पहले चरण में शहर में सफाई एवं अन्य व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर लोगों के फीडबैक लिए जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में व्यवस्थाओं का ऑनलाइन डाॅक्यूमेंटेशन तथा तीसरे एवं अंतिम चरण में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम शहर का गोपनीय तरीके से दौरा कर निरीक्षण करेंगे। इनके आधार पर शहर की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग बनेगी।

गंदगी फैलाने पर जुर्माना, फीडबैक के अंक भी बढ़ाए
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में पहली बार जुर्माने का प्रावधान रखा गया है। इसके तहत 50 से 2 हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना देना हाेगा। शहरवासियों द्वारा सड़कों पर कचरा फैलाने पर 50 रुपए तथा व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों, शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, ऑफिस, होटल, दुकान, रेस्टोरेंट, मिठाई की दुकान, ढाबा, मंदिर, औद्योगिक प्रतिष्ठान, मैरिज हॉल, मैरिज गार्डन तथा बेनवेस्ट हॉल आदि द्वारा प्लास्टिक कचरा बाहर फेंकते पाए जाने पर 2000 रुपए प्रतिदिन जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। इस बार सिटीजन फीडबैक काे भी बढ़ावा दिया गया है। शहरवासियों की भागीदारी बढ़ाने के लिए इसमें 10 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी की गई है।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए आमजन का सहयोग आवश्यक है। नगरपालिका द्वारा हरसंभव प्रयास किया जा रहा है। घरों व दुकानों का कचरा सड़कों पर नहीं फेंके। डोर टू डोर कचरा संक्रमण वाहनों के माध्यम से इसे डंपिंग यार्ड तक पहुंचाने में सहयोग करें।
-त्रिकमदान चारण, प्रशासक एवं अधिशासी अधिकारी, आबूरोड

