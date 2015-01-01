पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार का दादी काे सम्मान:दादी जानकी की प्रथम पुण्यतिथि पर ब्रह्माकुमारीज संस्था के 5 रुपए कीमत के पांच लाख डाक टिकट हाेंगे जारी

आबूराेड4 घंटे पहले
दादी जानकी।
  • वर्ष 1994 में प्रजापिता ब्रह्मा बाबा के नाम पर 1 रुपए का टिकट हुआ था जारी
  • 27 मार्च 2021 काे केंद्र जारी करेगा डाक टिकट

भारत सरकार राजयाेगिनी दादी जानकी के सम्मान में उनका डाक टिकट जारी करेगी। यह डाक टिकट उनकी पहली पुण्यतिथि पर जारी किया जाएगा। इससे पहले संस्था के प्रजापिता ब्रह्मा बाबा के नाम डाक टिकट जारी किया गया था और अब दादी जानकी के नाम यह टिकट जारी हाेगा।

दरअसल, 27 मार्च 2020 काे प्रजापिता ब्रह्माकुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय की पूर्व मुख्य प्रशासिका राजयोगिनी दादी जानकी का देहांत हाे गया था। 104 साल की उम्र तक दादी जानकी ने समाज और खासकर युवाओं और नारी उत्थान के लिए कई कार्य किए थे। उन्हीं के सम्मान में यह डाक टिकट जारी किया जा रहा है।

इसकी सारी प्रक्रिया पूरी हाे गई है और संचार मंत्रालय की ओर से इस पर सहमति भी दे दी गई है। गाैरतलब है कि दादी जानकी 21 साल की उम्र में संस्थान से जुड़ीं थीं। इसके बाद उन्होंने पश्चिमी देशों में भारतीय संस्कृति, सभ्यता और मानवीय मूल्यों के प्रचार प्रसार की जिम्मेवारी निभाई थी। संस्थान का 140 देशों तक संस्थान का विस्तार होने के बाद वे साल 2007 में संस्थान की मुखिया बनी थीं।

27 साल पहले प्रजापिता ब्रह्मा बाबा का हुआ था डाक टिकट जारी
संस्था का यह दूसरा डाक टिकट हाेगा जाे सरकार की ओर से जारी किया जाएगा। इससे पूर्व प्रजापिता ब्रह्मा बाबा का 1994 में डाक टिकट जारी किया गया था जाे 1 रुपए का था। इसके बाद अब फिर से 27 साल बाद राजयाेगिनी दादी जानकी का डाक टिकट जारी हाेगा।

राजयोगिनी दादी जानकी 21 वर्ष की उम्र में ही ब्रह्माकुमारीज संस्थान से जुड़ीं थीं

यह डाक टिकट उनकी पहली पुण्यतिथि 27 मार्च 2021 काे जारी किया जाएगा। पहले चरण में 5 रुपए के 5 लाख टिकट जारी किए जाएंगे। इसकाे लेकर आबूराेड स्थिति अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुख्यालय पर भी तैयारी शुरू हाे गई है। गौरतलब है कि राजयोगिनी दादी जानकी 21 वर्ष की उम्र में ही ब्रह्माकुमारीज संस्थान से जुड़ीं थीं तथा संस्थान के प्रारंभ में ही संस्थान के संपर्क में आई और पूर्ण रूप से समर्पित हो गई। ब्रह्माकुमारीज संस्थान के साकार संस्थापक प्रजापिता ब्रह्मा बाबा ने उन्हें पश्चिमी देशों में भारतीय संस्कृति, सभ्यता और मानवीय मूल्यों के प्रचार प्रसार की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी।

