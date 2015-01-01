पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुजरात में बाड़ाबंदी:आलाकमान की नजरबंदी में दाेनाें पार्टियां, मतगणना के बाद से भाजपा का एक पार्षद गायब, फाेन भी बंद

आबूरोड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों काे अलग-अलग गुटों में रखा, सुबह विवाद हुआ ताे एक साथ ले गए
  • भाजपा पहले शहर के नजदीकी रिसॉर्ट में रुकवाया, फिर सुबह गुजरात ले गए

आबूराेड नगरपालिका चुनाव शुक्रवार काे पूरे हाेने के तुरंत बाद से ही दाेनाें पार्टियों के प्रत्याशियों के बाड़ेबंदी शुरू हाे गई। भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने बाड़ेबंदी के इस बार निकटवर्ती गुजरात पर भराेसा जताया है। दाेनाें ही पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों काे गुजरात लेकर गई है।

लेकिन गुजरात ले जाने से पहले गुटबाजी व क्राॅस वाेटिंग के डर से अलग-अलग गुटों में इन प्रत्याशियों काे रखा गया लेकिन बाद में कुछ प्रत्याशियों ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई ताे सभी काे एक किया। अब यह सभी गुजरात के अलग-अलग रिसॉर्ट में रखे है।

इधर, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को अलग-अलग रखने एवं समुचित सुविधाएं नही मिलने के बाद इसका जिम्मा संभाले पदाधिकारियों को उनकी नाराजगी भी झेलनी पड़ी। इसके बाद इन्हे नाराज पार्षदों की मानमनुहार कर समझाइश की गई। इसके बाद सभी पार्षदों को एक ही स्थान पर ले जाकर शिफ्ट किया गया। इधर, भाजपा में एक प्रत्याशी का मतदान के बाद से ही गायब है। जबकि भाजपा के दो प्रत्याशियों के पारिवारिक कार्य होने की वजह से उन्होंने वहां आने में असमर्थता व्यक्त की थी।

कांग्रेस: सुबह नाश्ते और बिल काे लेकर विवाद के बाद दोनों गुटों को समझाइश कर किया एक
शुक्रवार मतगणना हाेने के बाद से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को एक जगह पर नही रखकर अलग-अलग ले जाया गया। इसमें दाे अलग-अलग गुटों काे अलग-अलग ही रखा गया, जिसमें एक गुट पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता समेत अन्य प्रत्याशी थे।

जिन्हें एक हाेटल में रुकवाया गया। वहां कुछ देर रुकने के बाद इन सबको गुजरात सीमा से सटी अन्य होटल ले जाया गया। इन प्रत्याशियों का आरोप है कि सभी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को एक साथ रखा जाएगा लेकिन, उन्हें अलग रखा गया। प्रत्याशियों का कहना था कि ना नाश्ता टाइम से मिला और ना ही खाना। इस पर अपने स्तर पर उन्होंने व्यवस्था की लेकिन जब इन्हें बिल थमा दिया ताे वे नाराज हाे गए।

नाराज पार्षदों का कहना था कि वे पार्टी के निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ता है वे उसके अनुसार कार्य करेंगे। एक साथ नही रखना है तो वे अपने घर पर रह लेंगे। इसके बाद वे होटल छोड़कर आ गए। जैसे ही वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों को इसका पता चला तत्काल वे वहां पहुंचे तथा बड़ी मुश्किल से समझा बुझाकर मामले को शांत किया। इसके बाद अलग रह रहे पार्षदों काे एक साथ ले जाया गया ओर सभी काे साथ रखा गया।

भाजपा : मतगणना के बाद से ही बाड़ेबंदी, पहले नजदीकी रिसॉर्ट में, सुबह गुजरात ले गए
इधर, भाजपा काे भी कहीं न कहीं गुटबाजी और क्राॅस वाेटिंग का डर सता रहा है। ऐेसे में मतगणना के बाद से ही पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने बाड़ेबंदी शुरू कर दी ओर सभी प्रत्याशियों काे एक साथ किया। इसके बाद इन पार्षदों को सरूपगंज मार्ग पर स्थित एक रिसोर्ट ले जाकर ठहराया गया। ऐेसे में स्थानीय लाेग उनके संपर्क में नहीं आए इसलिए शनिवार सुबह हाेते ही इन सभी काे एक कर गुजरात में एक रिसॉर्ट में रुकवाया गया है। यहां सभी पार्षदों काे एक साथ रखा गया है।

इधर, भाजपा का एक पार्षद गायब, न घर पर और फाेन भी स्विच ऑफ, निर्दलीयों के संपर्क में दाेनाें पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी : मतगणना के बाद से ही भाजपा के एक प्रत्याशी का मोबाइल लगातार बंद आ रहा है। इसके साथ ही वह न तो घर पर मौजूद है और न ही उससे संपर्क हो रहा है। जबकि, दो पारिवारिक कारणों से उनके साथ नही है। इसके अलावा भाजपा व कांग्रेस के के कुछ वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के भी संपर्क में है। दाेनाें पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी निर्दलीयों से संपर्क कर बाेर्ड बनाने की कवायद में लग गए है।

हमारे यहां भीतरघात जैसी कोई बात नहीं है
वैसे तो हम बहुमत को लेेकर पूर्ण आश्वस्त है। लेकिन, फिर भी यदि कोई कमी हुई तो पार्टी विचारधारा रखने वाले निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों से बात करेंगे। हमारे यहां भीतरघात जैसी कोई बात नही है। 38 प्रत्याशी हमारे साथ है। दो प्रत्याशी पारिवारिक कारणों से नही आ पाए है। उनको वहां रखने की अनुमति दी गई है। चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद आगे की रणनीति बनाएंगे।
-मनोहर चौधरी, आबूरोड नगरपालिका सहचुनाव प्रभारी

पार्टी में नहीं है विरोध व अंर्तकलह जैसी बात
पार्टी में विरोध व अंर्तकलह जैसी कोई बात नही है। रात को लेट होने से अलग-अलग रखा गया था। अब सारे पार्षद एक साथ है। होटल में मेन्यू के अतिरिक्त जो दिया गया था उसका भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। पूरी पार्टी एकजुट होकर नगरपालिका में बोर्ड बनाएगी।
-राजेश गहलोत, कांग्रेस जिला उपाध्यक्ष

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें