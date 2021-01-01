पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Follow us on

रामलीला:आबूरोड में शुरू हुई रामलीला, पहले दिन वंशवृद्धि के लिए दशरथ का संताप व फिर बेटों के जन्म का मंचन

आबूरोड6 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना सामान्य होने पर आबूरोड में रामलीला का शुभारंभ, दशरथ का पुत्र यज्ञ व श्रीराम जन्म का सजीव मंचन

कोरोना सामान्य हुआ तो आबूरोड शहर में इस साल का पहला धार्मिक आयोजन श्रीराम लीला का शुभारंभ मंगलवार को हुआ। पिछले साल मार्च महीने में यहां आखिरी धार्मिक आयोजन हुए थे।

अब शहर में श्री धर्म प्रचारक रामलीला मंडल काशी बनारस के तत्वावधान में बनारस के प्रसिद्ध रामलीला कलाकारों की ओर से 11 दिवसीय आयोजन का शुभारंभ धार्मिक अनुष्ठानों के साथ हुआ। रामलीला का शुभारंभ पवन पुत्र की ध्वजा चढ़ाने के साथ किया गया।

पहले दिन वंशवृद्धि के लिए राजा दशरथ के संताप करना और इसके समाधान के लिए गुरु वशिष्ठ और ऋषि श्रृंगी से मिलना। ऋषि श्रृंगी की ओर से यज्ञ करवाना और यज्ञ के फल स्वरूप तीनों रानियों को पुत्रों की प्राप्ति होने का मंचन किया गया। रामलीला के शुभारंभ में विदेही राजा दशरथ के चक्रवर्ती सम्राट होने व तीन-तीन रानियां होने के बावजूद पुत्र रत्न का नहीं होना व वंश का आगे नहीं बढऩे से राजा विचलित थे।

राजा दशरथ ने अपनी यह व्यथा गुरु वशिष्ठ को बताई। इस पर गुरु वशिष्ट ने उन्हें चिंता त्यागकर ऋषि श्रृंगी के द्वारा पुत्र प्राप्ति के लिए यज्ञ कराने को कहा। इस पर राजा दशरथ श्रृंगी ऋषि के पास गए और उन्हें अपनी व्यथा बताई।

ऋषि श्रृंगी उनके लिए पुत्र प्रतिष्ठित करने को सहमत हुए। सरयू नदी के किनारे भव्य आयोजन के साथ ऋषि श्रृंगी ने राजा दशरथ पुत्र प्राप्ति के लिए यज्ञ किया।

इसके बाद अग्नि देवता प्रकट हुए और यज्ञ हव रूप में उन्होंने जो प्रसाद दिया उसे राजा दशरथ की तीनों रानियों को देने के पश्चात राम, भरत, लक्ष्मण और शत्रुघ्न का जन्म हुआ। आयोजन में इस पूरे वृतांत को सजीव, भावनात्मक रूप से धार्मिक माहौल में प्रस्तुत किया।

एक साल बाद शहर में धार्मिक आयोजन, श्रद्धालु उत्साहित

शहर में करीब एक साल बाद कोई बतौर रामलीला पहला धार्मिक आयोजन मंगलवार को शुरू हुआ है। पिछले साल होली के बाद कोरोना महामारी के चलते सभी दैनिक जीवन की गतिविधियां बंद हो गई। अनलॉक के बाद धीरे-धीरे जनजीवन पटरी पर आने के बाद राम लीला मंचन के प्रारंभ होने से श्रद्धालुओं में उत्साह है। धार्मिक वातावरण के बीच आयोजित इस मंचन में महिला व पुरुषों ने उत्साह पूर्वक भाग लिया।

सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क में आए श्रद्धालु
कोरोनाकाल में पहली बार आयोजित रामलीला में सरकारी गाइड लाइन की पालना की जा रही है। रामलीला के दौरान श्रद्धालु कोरोना महामारी के चलते मास्क का उपयोग करते दिखे।

कोरोना महामारी के कारण आयोजन में मुख्य द्वार पर सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई है। आयोजक बिना किसी भी श्रद्धालु को पांडाल में प्रवेश नहीं दे रहे। साथ ही श्रद्धालुओं से मास्क पहनकर आने की अपील भी कर रहे हैं।

बनारस की मंडली, देशभर में करते हैं मंचन
श्री धर्म प्रचारक रामलीला मंडल काशी बनारस के तत्वावधान में बनारस के प्रसिद्ध रामलीला कलाकारों की ओर से 11 दिवसीय आयोजन का शुभारंभ धार्मिक अनुष्ठानों के साथ हुआ।

मंडल संचालक पंडित अशोक उपाध्याय ने बताया कि उनकी मंडली देश के विभिन्न में स्थानों पर इस तरह के आयोजन करती रहती है। इस मंडली में 25 कलाकार अपनी कला के माध्यम से रामायण के प्रसंगों का सजीव मंचन करते है।

