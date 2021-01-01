पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वागत:तहसीलदार ने गोशाला का अवलोकन कर चारा खिलाया

पाड़ीव10 घंटे पहले
तहसीलदार नीरज कुमारी ने बरली स्थित जगधणी गौशाला का अवलोकन कर गोवंश को हरा चारा खिलाया। तहसीलदार ने गौशाला में बेसहारा गोवंश के लिए चारा व पानी व्यवस्था की जानकारी ली। पूर्णिमा पर कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष करणगिरी महाराज का गौशाला कमेटी की ओर से शॉल ओढ़ाकर व फुलहार पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

गांव में गौशाला कमेटी की ओर से रिक्शा भेजकर प्रभात फेरी लगाई गई, जिसमें ग्रामीणों ने दिल खोलकर गोवंश के लिए गुड व दलिया गौ दान में भेंट किया जो गौमाता को खिलाया गया। इस मौके संतोषगिरी महाराज, उत्तम भारती महाराज, पटवारी राजेश वर्मा, जिला पुलिस जवाबदेही कमेटी सदस्य एवं सलाहकार कमेटी के प्रतापराम पुरोहित, कोषाध्यक्ष बाबाराम घांची, उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश पुरोहित, सलाहकार कमेटी के रमेश माली, नटवरसिंह, महेंद्रसिंह, कल्याणसिंह राठौड़, हिम्मत पुरोहित आदि मौजूद थे।

