चुनाव:मतदान के तुरंत बाद प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी शुरू, सुबह से ही मतदान की धीमी शुरूआत

आबूराेड4 घंटे पहले
  • अतिसंवेदनशील एवं संवेदनशील बूथों पर सुरक्षा के अतिरिक्त प्रबंध किए गए, इधर, प्रत्याशियों की शिकायत के बाद आकराभट्टा क्षेत्र बीएलओ काे हटाया

शहर में नगर पालिका के साढ़े तीन महीने बाद शुक्रवार काे 40 वार्ड पार्षदों के लिए 77 बूथों पर वोट डाले गए। इस बार भाजपा व कांग्रेस सहित 129 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में है। शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न करवाने के लिए शहर में 350 से ज्यादा मतदान दल कर्मचारी एवं 562 पुलिसकर्मी व एमबीसी के जवान तैनात रहे। अतिसंवेदनशील एवं संवेदनशील बूथों पर एक एएसआई की अगुवाई में 2 सशस्त्र जवानों सहित 5 पुलिसकर्मियों का अतिरिक्त जाब्ता तैनात रहे।

काेराेना के संक्रमण के चलते सभी बूथों पर सेनेटाइज समेत काेविड 19 गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए सभी काे पाबंद किया गया। सवेरे 8 बजे मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरु होने के साथ ही मतदाताओं के बूथों पर पहुंचकर वोट डालने का सिलसिला शुरु हो गया। सुबह से ही मतदान की प्रक्रिया धीमी रही। काेराेना व धूम सावाें की वजह से मतदान प्रतिशत भी काफी कम रहा। शाम 5 बजे 70.58 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ, जबकि 1 घंटे में महज 1.81 प्रतिशत मतदान बढ़कर 72.39 प्रतिशत हुआ।

इधर, मतदान प्रक्रिया पूरी हाेते ही प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी शुरू हाे गई। दाेनाें पार्टियां के प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी कर देर रात उन्हें शहर से बाहर ले जाया गया। ऐसा भी अनुमान है कि रविवार काे परिणाम आने की वजह से इन्हें आबूरोड से सटे गुजरात बॉर्डर की तरफ ले जाया गया है। शहर के भूराराम बाल मंदिर, आकराभटटा स्थित राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, इस्लामिया स्कूल, हरिजनबस्ती स्कूल, सातपुर स्कूल एवं गांधीनगर स्कूल सहित सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर सवेरे वोट डालने के लिए मतदाताओं की भीड़भाड़ रही। अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के लिए मतदाताओं को लाइन में इंतजार भी करना पड़ा।

एक युवक ने शादी से पहले किया मतदान, 90 साल की वृद्धा ने भी वोट डालकर निभाया अपना दायित्व

शहर में नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर हर उम्र वर्ग के लोगों में खासा उत्साह नजर आया। शहर के वार्ड 1 आकराभटटा निवासी विद्याधर बंजारा की शुक्रवार को शादी थी। इसने सवेरे 10 बजे अपने मित्रों के साथ बूथ पर पहुंचकर वोट डाला। दरबार स्कूल परिसर में लुनियापुरा निवासी संजीव सैनी पुत्र बृजमोहन सैनी ने मतदान किया। शाम को अर्बुद बालिकाशाला में नवविवाहिता जोड़े ने मतदान किया। शहर के वार्ड 39 के बूथ पर 90 साल की गुलाबदेवी अपने बेटे राजेश शर्मा के साथ पहुंचकर वोट डाला। समीपवर्ती गुजरात के धार्मिकधाम अंबाजी में पोते की शादी के बीच दादा-दादी बिशनभाई अग्रवाल व उनकी पत्नी ने बूथ पर पहुंचकर मतदान किया।

इधर, मतदान प्रभावित करने की शिकायत के बाद बीएलओ काे हटाया
शहर के आकराभट्टा में चुनाव शुरू हाेते ही वहां प्रत्याशियों ने बीएलओ पर चुनाव प्रभावित करने की शिकायत की। जिस पर उसे वहां से हटा दिया गया। सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं आबूरोड तहसीलदार रामस्वरूप जौहर के अनुसार शहर के आकराभटटा क्षेत्र के वार्ड 3 के प्रत्याशियों द्वारा बीएलओ महेन्द्रपाल के खिलाफ चुनाव को प्रभावित करने का अंदेशा जताया। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामजीभाई कलबी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें वहां से हटा दिया गया।

गांधीनगर स्कूल बूथ के चारों ओर बैरिकेड्स लगाकर रोकी गई लोगों की आवाजाही
शहर के गांधीनगर स्कूल के चारों ओर गलियां एवं रास्ता होने से यहां से लोग दिनभर आवाजाही करते रहते है। चुनाव के दौरान आम लोगों को रोकने के लिए चारों ओर बेरिकेटस लगाकर इन मार्गों को बंद किया गया था। इसी प्रकार आबकारी क्षेत्र में ईदगाह के पास स्थित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय मतदान केन्द्र के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में घरों के बाहर बैठे लोगों को पुलिसकर्मियों ने घरों में भेज दिया।

लुनियापुरा बूथ पर मतदान समाप्त होने से कुछ देर पहले कोविड पॉजीटिव ने किया मतदान

शहर के लुनियापुरा बूथ पर शुक्रवार को मतदान समाप्त होने से महज पांच मिनट पूर्व एक कोविड पॉजीटिव मतदाता पीपीई किट पहनकर पैदल यहां पहुंचा तथा अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। उसे करीब एक हफ्ते पूर्व कोविड हुआ।

प्रत्याशियाें की बाड़ाबंदी, कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों की देर रात चली बैठक
अपना-अपना बोर्ड बनाने के दावे के बीच मतदान शुरु होते ही भाजपा ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी करना शुरु कर दिया। भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को एक-एक करके किसी सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाया जा रहा था। वहां से इन्हे किसी शहर से अन्य स्थान पर ले जाया जाएगा। हालांकि, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नारायण पुरोहित ने बाड़ेबंदी से इंकार करते हुए कहा कि भाजपा प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी की आवश्यकता नही है। हम उनके संपर्क में है। कुछ प्रत्याशियों के भूमिगत होने की बात को नकार दिया गया। कांग्रेस कमेटी नगर अध्यक्ष अमित जोशी ने पार्टी का बोर्ड बनाने का दावा करते हुए कहा कि आज रात को बैठक के बाद आगामी रणनीति पर चर्चा करेंगे।

बूथाें से 200 मीटर की परिधि में मतदाताओं के अलावा नही मिला किसी काे प्रवेश
शहर के गांधीपार्क के समीप स्थित भूराराम बाल मंदिर में सवेरे 9 बजे महिला मतदाताओं की लाइन लगी हुई थी। वोट डालने के लिए इनको अपनी बारी का इंतजार करना पड़ा। समीप ही स्थित इस्लामिया स्कूल बूथ के बाहर सशस्त्र पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ एमबीसी के जवान तैनात रहे। छोटी मस्जिद की ओर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक अपने-अपने पक्ष में वाेट डालने की अपील करने लगे। आकराभटटा गांव के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के अतिसंवेदनशील बूथ पर आबूरोड सदर पुलिस थानाधिकारी देवीसिंह अपने सहयेागियों के साथ तैनात रहे। बूथों से 200 मीटर की परिधि में मतदाताओं के अलावा किसी काे भी प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया।

