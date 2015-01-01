पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:गारंटी अवधि से पहले ही उखड़ रही दो साल पहले 68 लाख रुपए में बनी दांतराई-धाण डामरीकरण सड़क

दांतराई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन साल की गांरटी अवधि में है सड़क, कई जगह पर क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी है सड़क

दांतराई से धाण जाने वाली डामरीकरण सड़क वर्ष 2018-19 मे 68 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनी है ओर तीन साल की गांरटी अवधि में है। लेकिन अभी से कई जगह पर सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त हो चुकी है। ऐसे में संबंधित ठेकेदार की ओर से निर्माण की हुई सड़क की गुणवत्ता को लेकर प्रश्न चिंह लग रहा है। क्योंकि क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क लोगों के लिए परेशानी बन रही है, लेकिन सार्वजनिक विभाग लगातार सड़क मरम्मत को लेकर अनदेखी कर रहा है। इस संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने जल्द टूटी डामरीकरण सड़क को ठीक करने की मांग की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार दांतराई कस्बे से धाण जाने वाली डामरीकरण सड़क एक साल पहले एसआरएफ सड़क 2018-19 योजना मद में बनी 4 किलोमीटर की यह सड़क अब जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। जिसका डामरीकरण कार्य करीब दो वर्ष पहले ही पूरा हुआ है। लेकिन दो वर्ष में ही सड़क जबाब दे रही है। सड़क की ऐसी स्थिति होने से ग्रामीणों के साथ वाहन चालकों को भी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सड़क पर बारिश के बाद डामरीकरण उखड़ रहा है और कंकरीट निकल रही है। इसके बावजूद विभाग के अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे है।

निर्माण कार्य में नहीं है गुणवत्ता
दांतराई से धाण तक चार किलोमीटर डामरीकरण सड़क दो साल पहले बनी है, लेकिन कई जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। इसमें ठेकेदार की ओर से गुणवत्ताहीन कार्य किया गया है। निर्माण के समय विभागीय अधिकारियों की ओर से ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। इसका खामियाजा वाहन चालकों व जनता को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।
-शंकरलाल राणा, सरपंच, धाण

जल्द कराएंगे मरम्मत
दांतराई-धाण के बीच में कई जगह पर सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त हुई है। इसकी सुचना संबंधित ठेकेदार को दी गई है। जल्दी ही सड़क की मरम्मत करवा दी जाएगी।
-प्रदीप, सहायक अभियंता, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग, रेवदर

