पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Anadra
  • The Dead Body Of A Missing Youth Was Found In The River 4 Days Before Anadara, The Youth Had Come Out Saying That The Wages, The Father Had Lodged The Missing

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पोस्टमार्टम:अनादरा से 4 दिन पहले लापता हुए युवक का शव नदी मेें मिला,मजदूरी का कहकर निकला था युवक, पिता ने दर्ज कराई थी गुमशुदगी

अनादरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में चार दिन से लापता युवक का शव गुरुवार को आरेपा अर्बुदा माताजी मंदिर जाने वाले मार्ग पर वेर नदी में मिला। शव दिखने पर लोगों ने पुलिस को दी सूचना। मृतक के पिता ने थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज करवाई थी। पुलिस के अनुसार अनादरा निवासी जगाराम पुत्र पुनमाराम भील ने थाने में रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि उसका बेटा छगनलाल भील 15 नवंबर की रात करीब 2 बजे घर से मजदुरी का कहकर गया था। वापस घर पर नही आने पर इधर-उधर ढूूंढा, लेकिन नही मिला। गुरूवार दोहपर को पुलिस ने सूचना देकर बताया कि आरेपा अर्बुदा माताजी जाने वाले मार्ग के वेर नदी में किसी का शव पड़ा है।

मौके पर जाकर देखा तो उसका बेटा छगनलाल था। शव मिलने पर रेवदर डीएसपी नरेंद्रसिंह देवड़ा, एएसआई प्रकाश कुमार माली, हैडकांस्टेबल सकाराम मीणा, कानाराम राजपुरोहित जाब्ते समेत राजेन्द्रसिंह सोलंकी मौके पर पहुंचे। शव को अनादरा अस्पताल लाकर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौपा। पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें