मांग:किसानों ने मदले में धान खरीदी केंद्र खोलने एसडीएम से की मांग

बड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 गांव के लोगों को धान बेचने जाना पड़ता है 20 किमी

मदले क्षेत्र के 25 गांव के किसानों को अपना धान बेचने 15-20 किमी दूर चलकर बड़गांव धान खरीदी केंद्र आना पड़ता है। इसके चलते किसानों को आर्थिक व मानसिक परेशानियों से गुजरना पड़ता है। कई बार धान बिक्री नहीं होने पर किसानों के लंबे समय तक खरीदी केंद्र में ही रूकना पड़ जाता है। इन सभी परेशानियों को देखते हुए क्षेत्र के किसानों ने मदले में खरीदी केंद्र खोलने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। सरपंच बंशी आंचला, मंडागाव रामसाय पोटाई, मुरवंडी सरपंच संगीता उइके, मेंड्रा सरपंच जग्गुराम, जनपद सदस्य सियाराम पुडो, गजेंद्र उसेंडी, फरसू राम दर्रो, गोंडवाना समाज अध्यक्ष राजूराम सलाम, बड़ेझाड़कट्टा सरपंच पालिमा गोरे, उप सरपंच दरबारी राम ने कहा कई साल से क्षेेत्र के किसान मदले में धान खरीदी केंद्र खोलने की मांग करते आ रहे हैं। एक बार फिर किसानों ने मंगलवार को एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपकर ध्यानाकर्षण कराया है। खरीदी केंद्र नहीं होने से किसानों को 15 से 20 किमी दूर धान बेचने गाड़ी किराया करने के अलावा अन्य कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। टोकन कटाने के लिए कई दिनों तक चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है।

इन गांवों के किसानों को होगी सहूलियत
मदले में केंद्र खोल दिए जाने से मदले, बड़ेझाड़कट्टा, शीतलापारा, छोटे झाड़कट्टा, देवी पारा, बुधनदंड, नेंडगांव, तुमरा, मेटामदले, साल्हेपारा, बीच पारा, मेंड्रा, मंडागांव, मरका चुआ, रामपुर, उरपाजुर, करै मरका, नदिचुआ, मुदला, कुल्ली, बेरकोड़, छिंदटोला सहित 25 गांवों के किसानों को सहूलियत मिलेगी। किसानों ने इस सीजन से मदले में खरीदी केंद्र खोलने की मांग की है।

