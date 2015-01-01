पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:खाद बीज डीलर्स एसोसिएशन की बैठक आयोजित

कस्बे में मंगलवार को खाद बीज डीलर्स एसोसिएशन की बैठक हुई। बैठक में रानीवाड़ा, जसवंतपुरा, भीनमाल एवं बागोड़ा के डीलर्स ने भाग लिया। कृषि विभाग के उपनिदेशक कृषि डॉ आरबी सिंह ने बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बीस ये अधिक यूरिया क्रय करने वालो की कलेक्टर द्वारा जांच की जाती है। ऐसे में अधिक यूरिया क्रय करने वाले कृषकों का रजिस्टर में रिकॉर्ड संधारण रखे। इसके साथ ही डिजिटल पेमेंट को बढ़ावा देने हेतु प्रत्येक आदान विक्रेता क्यूआर कोड अनिवार्य रूप से लगाए। बैठक में सहायक निदेशक कृषि (वी.) को अवगत कराया गया की राज्य सरकार द्वारा अनुज्ञापत्र की शर्तों की पालना कर विभाग सहयोग करें। बैठक में आदान विक्रेताओं के अलावा भवरलाल माली, मोहनलाल, छगनलाल ने भाग लिया।

