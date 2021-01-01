पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:जमीन के आवंटन से लोगों को मिली राहत शासन को मिला 2.60 करोड़ का राजस्व

बड़गांव3 घंटे पहले
काबिज सरकारी या नजूल जमीन को आवंटित करने की योजना से शासन को न केवल राजस्व की प्राप्ति हुई है बल्कि काबिज लोगों को इस बात से राहत मिली है कि उन्हें हटाया नहीं जाएगा। पखांजूर में 56 हितग्राहियों से 2 करोड़ 60 लाख रुपए का राजस्व की आवक हुई है। योजना के तहत हितग्राही काबिज जमीन का पट्‌टा बनाने आवेदन दे रहे हैं। राज्य सरकार ने राजस्व बढ़ाने के लिए सरकारी और नजूल की खाली जमीनों की नीलामी या फिर बरसों से सरकारी जमीनों पर कब्जा किए लोगों का नियमितीकरण करने की योजना बनाई। इसके लिए गाइड लाइन तय किया गया। कलेक्टर 7500 वर्गफीट तक के प्लाट को रेगुलाइज कर सकते हैं। नियम बनाए गए कि एक प्लाट के लिए एक से अधिक लोग इच्छुक है तो नीलामी किया जाए और यदि किसी के घर के पास अगर सरकारी जमीन है, तो गाइड लाइन रेट के डेढ़ सौ गुना अधिक रेट पर उसे बेचा जा सकता है। अफसरों का कहना है राजस्व पुस्तक परिपत्र के अनुसार सरकार अनुपयोगी जमीनों को बेच सकती है। इससे खाली जमीनों का उपयोग होगा और जो लोग वर्षो से बेजा कब्जा करके बैठे हैं उनका नियमितीकरण होगा। इससे सरकार को पैसा मिल जाएगा। इस योजना का लाभ जिले में अन्य तहसीलों के अलावा परलकोट पखांजूर में कई लोगों ने उठाया और आज वर्षों से मन में अतिक्रमण हटाने, मकान तोड़ने, जमीन पर सरकारी भवन बनाने जैसे कई प्रकार का डर मन मे समाया रहता था। इस योजना के तहत भूमि स्वामी का पट्टा प्राप्त किए दो दर्जन से अधिक परिवार आज सुकून और भय मुक्त जीवन जी रहे हैं।

लोग योजना का लाभ ले रहे
कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा थी कि सरकारी जमीन पर वर्षों से काबिज लोगों का नियमितीकरण करने से उन्हें इसका लाभ मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही शासन को भी राजस्व की आय होगी। जिले की सभी तहसीलों में लोग आगे आकर इस योजना का लाभ ले रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही राजस्व का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ा है।

