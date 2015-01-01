पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ:प्रधानों की प्राथमिकता- गांवों में विकास में नहीं आने देंगे कमी, समस्याएं दूर करेंगे

बागोड़ा4 घंटे पहले
नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति में नवनियुक्त प्रधान सविता देवी ने शनिवार को सिणधरी रोड पर स्थित अस्थाई कार्यालय में गणपति की वंदना के साथ पंचायत समिति का फीता काटकर शुभारंभ किया। इस दौरान भीनमाल प्रधान किरण, जिला प्रमुख राजेश राणा, उप प्रधान छगन कंवर, धुखाराम पुरोहित भीनमाल, पूर्व प्रधान मोहब्बत सिंह चौहान, जिला परिषद सदस्य रेखा कंवर चौहान, मुरारदान चारण नांदिया, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष हिंगलाज चारण सहित पंचायत समिति सदस्य, कार्यकर्ता व कार्मिक उपस्थित रहे।

पंचायत समिति की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान कैलाश पुरोहित ने शनिवार दोपहर करीब 12.15 बजे प्रधान पद का कार्यभार ग्रहण किया। कैलाश देवी ने पंचायत समिति में प्रवेश से पहले परिसर की सीढियों पर दंडवत नमन किया। जिसके बाद कार्यभार संभाला।

इस दौरान पुरोहित ने कहा कि क्षेत्र का विकास करवाना उनकी प्राथमिकता रहेगी एवं बिना किसी भेदभाव क्षेत्र का विकास करवाया जायेगा। इस दौरान विकास अधिकारी तुलछाराम पुरोहित, पूर्व विधायक जीवाराम चौधरी, भाजपा नेता धनाराम चौधरी, हरचंद राम पुरोहित, सांवलाराम देवासी, दिनेश पुरोहित सहित कई जने मौजूद थे। वही पतंजलि युवा भारत की ओर से ममता दवे ने माला व पतंजलि दुपट्टा पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

जसवंतपुरा| पंचायत समिति की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान विमला चौहान ने शनिवार को पंचायत समिति में शुभ मुहूर्त में विधिवत प्रधान का पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान रानीवाड़ा विधायक नारायणसिंह देवल ने श्रीफल भेंट कर स्वागत किया। वहीं विकास अधिकारी सुनीता परिहार ने माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया।

इस अवसर पर पंचायत समिति जसवंतपुरा भाजपा के सभी नवनिर्वाचित सदस्य, भाजपा प्रत्याशी, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष दौलत सिंह कलापुरा, उपाध्यक्ष मानाराम चौधरी, उपाध्यक्ष जसवंत प्रजापत, उपाध्यक्ष फूलचन्द खंडेलवाल, सवाई सिंह वाड़ा सहित कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता एवं पदाधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

भीनमाल पंचायत समिति से प्रधान चुनी गई भाजपा की किरण भारतीय ने शनिवार को विधायक पूराराम चौधरी की उपस्थिति में पदभार ग्रहण किया। इससे पूर्व प्रधान भारतीय ने शुभ मुहूर्त में विधिवत पूजा अर्चना की। इस दौरान प्रधान किरण भारतीय का माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया।

इस मौके भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष महेंद्र कुमार सोलंकी, पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष सावलाराम देवासी, पूर्व प्रधान कस्तूराराम, बीजेपी मंडल अध्यक्ष टीकमसिंह निंबावास, शेखर व्यास, गेनाराम चौधरी, एडवोकेट बालूराम, हरचंद देवासी फागोतरा, भरत कुमार रोहिण, रमेश कुमार रोहिणी, प्रभुराम पंचाल, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी पारसमल जीनगर, एईएन रमेश कुमार शर्मा सहित समस्त पंचायत समिति सदस्य एवं स्टॉफगण मौजूद रहे।

पंचायत समिति में शनिवार को सभागार भवन में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान प्रकाश कंवर ने पदभार ग्रहण किया। पद ग्रहण समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि राज्य मंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई रहे। निर्वाचित चितलवाना पंचायत समिति प्रधान प्रकाश कंवर ने कहा कि पंचायत राज एक ऐसी कड़ी है जो सीधी जनता से जुड़ी हुई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं को शिक्षित करने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान राव रघुवीर सिंह चितलवाना, उपप्रधान अब्दुल गनी, हिन्दू सिंह दूठवा, डॉ भूपेंद्र विश्नोई, डॉ.जगदीश विश्नोई, सुरजन राम विश्नोई रणोदर, रामगोपाल धायल, हरिकिशन विश्नोई सिवाड़ा, ठाकराराम गोदारा, अमराराम माली, लक्ष्मीचंद गांधी समेत मौजूद रहे।

नवनिर्मित पंचायत समिति सरनाऊ की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान शायंति देवी विश्नोई ने पूजा अर्चना कर विधिवत व मंत्रोच्चार के साथ अटल सेवा केंद्र परिसर में पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान पदभार ग्रहण समारोह में पूर्व उप मुख्य सचेतक रतन देवासी भी मौजूद रहे।

विश्नोई ने पदभार ग्रहण कर समस्त क्षेत्र की जनता का आभार व्यक्त किया और उनके विश्वासों पर खरा उतरने की बात कही। इस दौरान उप प्रधान जवाराराम मेघवाल, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी भीखाराम, पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष परसराम ढाका, सुरेश सियाक, नवनिर्वाचित जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रवीण साऊ सहित कांग्रेस पदाधिकारीगण, जनप्रतिनिधिगण, कार्यकर्तागण व बड़ी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित रहे।

