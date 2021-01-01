पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:बर और गिरी में 152 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगी वैक्सीन, 30 मिनट निगरानी में रखा

बाली3 घंटे पहले
एसडीएम श्रीनिधि बीटी की मौजूदगी में बाली ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ हितेंद्र वागोरिया को बाली उपखंड में पहला कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया। टीकाकरण के दौरान एसडीएम ने उपखंड में पहला कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाने पर बाली ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ हितेन्द्र वागोरिया को माला पहनाकर बधाई दी।

बर मारवाड़ - कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की ओर से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन के टीका अभियान के तहत सोमवार को राजकीय महावीर अस्पताल में 67, गिरी चिकित्सालय में 85 हेल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया। रायपुर ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉक्टर सुरेश यादव ने बताया कि बर व गिरी में 152 हेल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाया। यादव ने बताया कि कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन के टीका से शरीर पर कोई दुष्प्रभाव नहीं आते हैं और न ही इससे कोई बेचैनी होती है।

टीका का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं होने के कारण हेल्थ वर्करों के अलावा अन्य लोग भी वैक्सीन का टीका लगवाने के लिए उत्साहित नजर आए। अब राजकीय अस्पताल में 26 जनवरी को छोड़कर प्रतिदिन कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का टीक लगाया जाएगा। इस दौरान बर ग्राम में कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का शुभारंभ संत कालूराम महाराज धुणी पर हुआ। बर सरपंच महेंद्र चौहान द्वारा हेल्थ वर्करों का तिलक व माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर बर ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच महेंद्र चौहान, डॉक्टर दिनेश कुमार सीरवी, डॉ शिव कुमार प्रजापत, गोवर्धन स्वामी, ओमप्रकाश गहलोत,सुखलाल बागड़ी, जयराम मीणा, निर्मलसिंह सांखला, कोमल कंवर, अनिशा बानो,तिलोक गुलनिया व रमेश चौहान आदि मौजूद रहे।

