बैठक:बाली में 7 उम्मीदवारों ने 8 फॉर्म जमा करवाए

बाली5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जैतारण में पंचायती राज चुनाव काे लेकर बैठक

उपखंड में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों का चुनावी माहौल जोरों पर है। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व उपखंड अधिकारी श्रीनिधि बीटी के समक्ष बाली पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार तक 7 उम्मीदवारों ने 8 फॉर्म जमा करवाए। फॉर्म देने व भरने की यह प्रक्रिया 4 नवंबर से शुरू हुई, जो 9 नवंबर तक सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक चलेगी।

10 नवंबर को फार्म की जांच होगी। 11 नवंबर को नाम वापसी की प्रक्रिया होगी। वहीं शुक्रवार तक 7 उम्मीदवारों ने 8 फॉर्म जमा करवाए। जिनमें वार्ड 14 से अजमी बाई भारतीय जनता पार्टी से, वार्ड 15 से लाड कंवर भारतीय जनता पार्टी, वार्ड संख्या 11 मनीषा कंवर भारतीय जनता पार्टी, वार्ड संख्या 18 से कानसिंह इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, वार्ड 23 से श्रवणसिंह राठौड़ इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, वार्ड संख्या 27 से हरीश कुमार इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, वार्ड 18 से हरीश कुमार निर्दलीय, वार्ड 17 से कानाराम राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी से अपना नामांकन निर्वाचन अधिकारी श्रीनिधि बीटी के समक्ष जमा करवाए।

कस्बे में पंचायत समिति वार्ड संख्या 2 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में वीरमदेव एवं वार्ड संख्या 12 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में संतोष कंवर ने सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी माधोराम पुरोहित के समक्ष अपना नामांकन प्रस्तुत किया। जिसके बाद तीन उम्मीदवारों ने अब तक समिति सदस्य के चुनाव लड़ने के लिए नामांकन भरे हैं। वहीं नामांकन भरने के मात्र दो दिन शेष बचे हैं।

पंचायत समिति सभागार में पंचायतीराज चुनावों को लेकर तीसरे दिन दो प्रत्याशियों ने अपना नामांकन पत्र निर्वाचन अधिकारी के समक्ष दाखिल किया। निर्वाचन अधिकारी डाॅ. भास्कर विश्नोई ने बताया कि तीसरे दिन वार्ड 8 सामान्य महिला सीट पर मिसराई देवी व वार्ड 9 महिला सामान्य सीट पर पिस्ता मेघरिख ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी से नामांकन पत्र पेश किया।

निमाज कस्बे में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व चुनाव प्रभारी भागीरथ नैण की अध्यक्षता में पंचायतीराज चुनावों को लेकर चर्चा की। प्रदेश प्रवक्ता रोहित गुर्जर ने पंचायतीराज चुनावों में सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को मजबूती के साथ प्रत्याशियों का सहयोग कर चुनाव जीतने का आव्हान किया। जिलाध्यक्ष माधाराम कुड़िया ने संगठन को मजबूती देने का आव्हान किया।

बैठक में पंचायत समिति के 23 वार्ड में प्रत्याशियों पर मंथन कर चार वार्ड के 4 प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की गई। जिसमें वार्ड 18 से घनश्याम गुर्जर, वार्ड 22 से छगनलाल दमामी, वार्ड 2 से मोटाराम सीरवी, वार्ड 1 से बबलू मेघवाल के नाम की घोषणा की गई। इस मौके पूर्व सरपंच देवकरण गुर्जर, राजेन्द्र चौधरी, महिपाल चौधरी, महेन्द्र चौधरी आदि माैजूद थे।

भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की शुक्रवार को कुशालपुरा में आयोजित बैठक में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए स्थानीय व्यक्ति को ही उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने की मांग की गई। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सहित भाजपा पदाधिकारियों को पत्र प्रेषित कर स्थानीय व्यक्ति को ही उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने की मांग की गई और ऐसा न करने पर विरोध की चेतावनी दी गई। कुशालपुरा ग्राम में शुक्रवार को ग्राम के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक का आयोजन रखा गया।

बैठक में मौजूद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मांग की कि आगामी दिनों में पंचायत समिति रायपुर के होने वाले चुनाव में वार्ड संख्या 21 (कुशालपुरा) से स्थानीय व्यक्ति को ही उम्मीदवार बनाया जाए। बैठक के बाद सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं एवं पदाधिकारियों ने ज्ञापन तैयार कर भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया, जिला अध्यक्ष मंसाराम परमार, भाजपा मंडल रायपुर के अध्यक्ष बंशीलाल भाटी तथा सोजत विधायक शोभा चौहान को प्रेषित किया। इस अवसर पर चेतनराज, अरविंद मालवीय, कमलेश गौरव छीपा, विजयराज, श्रवण कुमार, संजय छीपा, धर्मेंद्र, गौतम, लक्ष्मण बावरी व उगमराज आदि भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

