राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य:भंदर की तीन माह की बच्ची का हुआ निशुल्क ह्रदय का ऑपरेशन

बालीएक घंटा पहले
बाली उपखण्ड में राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के अंतर्गत संचालित,राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत बाली ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. हितेन्द्र वागोरिया के प्रयासों से भंदर निवासी 3 माह की बच्ची के ह्रदय में छेद की गंभीर बीमारी का निशुल्क ऑपरेशन किया गया। इससे नन्ही बालिका के जीवन में नई खुशहाली के साथ जीवन जीने की राह आसान हुई है।

आरबीएसके की टीम द्वारा लगाए जा रहे शिविरों में जांच के माध्यम से नन्ही बालिका की बीमारी सामने आई थी। बच्ची को सत्य साईं हॉस्पिटल,अहमदाबाद में नि:शुल्क ऑपरेशन करवा कर नया जीवन दिया गया। नन्ही बालिका की हेल्थ स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान खुशाली पुत्री सुभाष कुमार के प्रारंभिक जांच में दिल में छेद होने की आशंका की वजह से जांच कराने पर गंभीर हृदय रोग वीएसडी पाए जाने पर बाली ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉक्टर हितेंद्र वागोरिया ने बच्ची को तुरंत ऑपरेशन करवाने का आरबीएस के टीम को आदेश दिया।

आरबीएस के टीम के डॉक्टर प्रेम कुमार, फार्मासिस्ट मनोज कुमार, फार्मासिस्ट पंकज कुमार गौड़,ब्लॉक प्रोग्राम अधिकारी माेहम्मद अजरूदीन,ब्लॉक हेल्थ सुपरवाइजर प्रेम प्रकाश ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए बच्ची को ऑपरेशन के लिए अहमदाबाद के सत्य साईं हार्ट हॉस्पिटल में ऑपरेशन के लिए भेजा।

