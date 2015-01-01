पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मृति शेष:आदिवासी इलाकाें में शराब-कर्जमुक्ति आंदाेलन की अगुवा बाबली बाई नहीं रही, पीएम कर चुके थे सराहना

बालीएक घंटा पहले
बाबलीबाई गरासिया
  • देश-प्रदेश के कई मंचाें पर आदिवासी समाज काे जाग्रत करने के लिए हाे चुकी सम्मानित

बाली क्षेत्र के आदिवासी बहुल गांवाें में शराब व कर्ज मुक्ति आंदाेलन की अगुवा बनकर पूरे प्रदेश में चर्चा बनी आदिवासी महिला बाबली देवी का मंगलवार काे निधन हाे गया। उनके निधन से शाेक छा गया। बाबली देवी ने पूरे आदिवासी इलाके के 13 ग्राम पंचायताें में महिलाओं काे ना केवल आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में सहयाेग किया, बल्कि उनकी हर दिक्कत में ही 24 घंटे खड़ी रही।

बाबली बाई पिछले 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय से सरस्वती स्वयं सहायता समूह और ग्राम संगठन एकता महिला संकुल और फेडरेशन घूमर महिला समिति से जुड़ी हुई थी। मूलत: आमलिया गांव में रहने वाली बाबली देवी उस वक्त सुर्खियाें में आई थी, जब उसके पति की शराब के नशे में एक गाेवंश ने चपेट में ले लिया था। इससे बाबली के पति की आंख में गंभीर चाेट आई थी। इसके बाद बाबली ने पूरे इलाके की महिलाओं काे आदिवासी क्षेत्र काे शराबमुक्त इलाका बनाने का अभियान शुरू किया।

सभी महिलाओं के लिए गुलाबी गैंग बनाकर गांवाें में अवैध रूप से तैयार हाेने वाली शराब की भट्टियाें काे दाे दिन में ही ताेड़ डाला था। साथ ही महिलाओं काे सीताफल प्राेजेक्ट समेत कई याेजनाओँ से जाेड़कर उनकाे आर्थिक रूप से भी संबल बनाने में सहयाेग किया। बाबली ने बाद में कर्जमुक्ति अभियान चलाकर महिलाओँ के सेठ-साहूकाराें के यहां पर गिरवी पड़ चांदी के जेवरात काे भी छुड़ाया था।

हजाराें आदिवासी महिलाओं काे राेजगार से जाेड़ा, गांवाें के विकास के लिए माइक्राे प्लान भी बनवाया
आदिवासी बहुल गांव आमलिया में रहने वाली बाबली पूरी तरह से अनपढ़ थी, मगर उसने अपने इलाके की महिलाओँ काे जाग्रत कर उनकाे आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में काेई कसर नहीं छाेउ़ी। सीमाफल का पल्प निकालकर उसे देश भर की कंपनियाें में सप्लाई करने का काम किया। इससे आदिवासी परिवाराें की आजीविका बढ़ी। साथ ही उसने अपने क्षेत्र में पैदा हाेेने वाली कई वनस्तियाें काे हाेली पर गुलाल समेत कई आइटम बनाकर बाजार में बेचे। बाबली ने किसी भी महिला पर अत्याचार हाेने पर रात में भी खुद वहां पहुंचकर उसके सहयाेग में डट जाती थी।
पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा ने पूछे थे व्यापार के नुख्से, पीएम माेदी भी वीसी में रूबरू हाे चुके
तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार में मुख्यमंत्री रही वसुंधरा राजे ने बाली क्षेत्र में महिलाओँ काे आत्मनिर्भर बनाने तथा उनकाे स्वराेगजार से जाेड़ने काे देखते हुए बाबली देवी काे जयपुर में बुलाकर उनकाे महिलाओँ काे व्यापार से जाेड़ने के लिए नुख्साें के बारे में जानकारी ली थी। साथ ही सृजन संस्था के सहयाेग से आदिवासी इलाकाें में लगाए गए सीताफल के पल्प निकालने के प्राेजेक्ट के बारे में जानकारी लेकर उनकी जमकर सराहना की थी। इसी प्रकार तीन साल पहले महिला दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी ने भी वीडियाे कांफ्रसिंग के जरिए बाबली बाई की तरफ से अादिवासी समाज में जागरूकता लाने के प्रयासाें की जमकर प्रशंसा की थी।

