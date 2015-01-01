पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:कोविड 19 जागरूकता को लेकर मिठाई के डिब्बों पर पोस्टर लगाने के दिए निर्देश

भीनमाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भीनमाल. कोविड 19 को लेकर विकास भवन में आयोजित बैठक।
  • विकास भवन में उपखंड अधिकारी ने ली बैठक, मास्क लगाने के लिए किया प्रेरित

राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोविड 19 के विरुद्ध चलाए जा रहे जन आंदोलन अभियान के तहत बुधवार को शहर में जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन कर लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। इस दौरान पूर्व विधायक डॉ. समरजीतसिंह राठौड़ ने कोविड 19 की रोकथाम के लिए लोगों को मास्क का नियमित रूप से उपयोग करने एवं दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए जानकारी दी।

इस दौरान जागरूकता रैली के दौरान कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी से लडऩे एवं बचाव के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर सहायक अभियंता कैलाश व्यास, उपाध्यक्ष प्रेमराज बोहरा, कनिष्ठ अभियंता प्रेमाराम चौधरी, सफाई निरीक्षक महिपालसिंह, संजय जोशी सहित कई पालिकाकर्मी उपस्थित रहे।

बैठक का हुआ आयोजन : इसी तरह स्थानीय विकास भवन में कोविड-19 को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश की अध्यक्षता में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में राज्य सरकार की गाइड लाइन का सख्ती से पालन करवाने के लिए अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए। उपखंड अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश ने कोविड-19 को लेकर जागरूकता के लिए मिठाई व्यापारियों से मिठाई के बॉक्स पर जागरूकता

पोस्टर लगाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान बैठक में कहा गया कि सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लोगों को नियमित रूप से मास्क का उपयोग करने एवं दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए कहा गया। बैठक में पुलिस उप अधीक्षक शंकरलाल, तहसीलदार रामसिंह राव सहित कई अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें