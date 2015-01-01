पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मातृ शक्ति:गोपाष्टमी पर गाय के महत्व व पंचगव्यों के बारे में जाना, गोशालाओं में जाकर गायों को खिलाई लापसी

भीनमाल5 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर में विभिन्न जगहों पर मातृ शक्ति ने गाय व बछड़े की पूजा कर की खुशहाली की कामना

स्थानीय अग्रवाल कॉलोनी में गोपाष्टमी के पर्व महिलाओं द्वारा श्रद्धा व उल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। महिलाओं ने गोमाता को चूनरी ओढ़ाकर पूजन कर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। पर्व को लेकर गाय बछड़े को स्नान कराकर उन पर मेहंदी, हल्दी के छापे लगाकर श्रृंगार किया। इसके बाद गायों के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित कर उनकी आरती उतारी और गायों के चारो ओर परिक्रमा भी की।

महिला श्रद्धालुओं ने बताया कि मान्यताओं के अनुसार गोपाष्टमी के दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने पहली बार गोपालन कर उनका पूजन किया था। यशोदा ने ऋषि शांडिल्य से कहकर मुहूर्त निकलवाया और पूजन के लिए अपने श्रीकृष्ण को गोचारण के लिए भेजा, तभी से इस दिन गाय की पूजा की जाती है।

मेंगलवा| निकटवर्ती पोषाणा गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी का पर्व श्रद्धा व उत्साह से मनाया गया। रविवार की सुबह में आचार्य पंडितों के वेद मंत्रोच्चार के बीच वैदिक विधि-विधान से गोमाताओं का पूजन किया। इस दौरान मौजूद गोपालकों एवं ग्रामीणों ने गोमाता की धूप, दीप, नैवेद्य के द्वारा पूजन किया। गो भक्तों ने अपने-अपने गो माता का पूजन उपरांत उसकी प्रदक्षिणा भी किया।

कार्यक्रम में पूर्व प्रधान शैतान सिंह ने बताया कि आज के दिन गाय का पूजन करके उनके संरक्षण करने से मनुष्य को पुण्य फल की प्राप्ति होती? है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस घर में गोपालन किया जाता है उस घर के लोग संस्कारी और सुखी होते हैं। कार्यक्रम में गोमाता की पूजा अर्चना कर गायों को हरा चारा, गुड और फल आदि खिलाकर पूजा की गई। इस दौरान महेंद्रपाल सिंह, भारता राम माली, बगा राम देवासी, लसाराम माली, रामसिंह, रमेश गर्ग, पंडित मसराराम, नरोत्तम कुमार, दिनेश कुमार, हितेश कुमार, राजाराम देवासी, मांगाराम माली, हंजा राम माली, दुर्गा प्रसाद राव, पन्नाराम माली, हिमताराम, गजाराम मेघवाल समेत कई महिलाएं मौजूद थे। रामसीन| कस्बे के नंद-नंदिनी गोशाला में गोशाला अध्यक्ष गोपालसिंह परमार की अध्यक्षता में गोपाष्टमी के उपलक्ष्य में गोपूजन हुआ। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में गो माता व नंदी को नहला धुला कर नए वस्त्रों से सजाया गया फिर पंडित की उपस्थिति में अध्यक्ष महोदय ने विधिवत गोपूजन किया। इस अवसर गोभक्त छगन भाई प्रजापत, सुरेश पुरोहित, दीक्षित नागर, पुरुषोत्तम सोनी, शैलेश भाई, रमेश प्रजापत, रमेश रावल, हुकुमसिंह सहित अनेक गोभक्त उपस्थित थे।

