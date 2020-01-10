पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विरोध:कर संग्रह को अन्य मदों में उपयोग लेने के विरोध में गोशालाओं के प्रतिनिधियों व गोसेवकों ने जताया राेष

भीनमाल13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सांचौर व भीनमाल उपखंड मुख्यालय पर एसडीएम को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम दिया ज्ञापन

राज्य सरकार द्वारा गो संरक्षण व संवर्धन के नाम से हो रहे कर संग्रह को अन्य मदों में खर्च करने के विरोध में राजस्थान गो संरक्षण समिति के आह्वान पर स्थानीय गोशाला प्रतिनिधियों ने सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने गो संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के बाद से यह राशि अन्य मदों में खर्च करने का निर्णय लिया है जिससे गाेशालाओं को मिलने वाले मद में परेशानी आएगी। साथ ही ज्ञापन में बताया कि प्रदेश में संचालित पंजीकृत गाेशालाओं जिनको संचालित होते हुए दो वर्ष हो चुके हैं उन्हीं को अनुदान देने की बाध्यता एवं 200 गाेवंश की गाेशाला को अनुदान दिए जाने की शर्त समाप्त करने की मांग की।

गाेशालाओं को दी जाने वाली अनुदान राशि के भुगतान में नियमों का सरलीकरण किए जाने, गाे तस्करी रोकने, गोशालाओं के बिजली बिलों में दी जाने वाली छूट को यथावत रखने की मांग की गई। इस अवसर पर गायत्री गोशाला के कोलचंद सोनी, बाबूलाल माली, जयरूपाराम माली, नेनाराम चौहान, जेठाराम माली, जोरावरसिंह देवड़ा, वचनसिंह राव सहित कई गोभक्त उपस्थित रहे।

सांचौर : राजस्थान गोसेवा समिति ने एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, मांगें जल्द पूरी करने की मांग

कुछ वर्षों से राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा स्टाम्प बिक्री एवं शराब बिक्री पर वेट सरचार्ज लगाकर गोवंश सेवा, संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन में राशि खर्च की जा रही थी। परंतु वर्तमान में राज्य सरकार ने मुद्रांक अधिनियम में संशोधन कर इस राशि को आपदा प्रबंधन में ख्रर्च करने का निर्णय लिया है।

इस संबंध में गोवंश संरक्षण समिति राजस्थान तथा राजस्थान गोसेवा समिति ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन देकर इस राशि को गोसेवा और गौशालाओं को ही देने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी है कि यदि सरकार ने गोशालाओं को अनुदान जारी नहीं किया तो राजस्थान गोसेवा समिति एवं गोवंश संरक्षण संघर्ष समिति प्रदेश में आंदोलन करेगी।

इसको लेकर सांचौर में क्षेत्र के वरिष्ठ गोसेवकों ने एसडीएम भूपेन्द्र कुमार यादव को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन देकर राजस्थान सरकार से गो सरंक्षण एवं संवर्धन नियम 2016 में राजस्थान स्टांप अधिनियम विश्व 1988 के अधिनियम व 1999 के संख्या 14 की धारा 3 से संग्रहित राशि को गौशालाओं को अनुदान देने की मांग की है।

6 की जगह 12 महीने अनुदान की मांग
गोभक्तों ने 6 महीने के स्थान पर 12 महीने अनुदान की मांग दोहराते हुए गोशालाओं के लिए 200 की संख्या में गोवंश की अनिवार्यता समाप्त करने की मांग भी की है। इसके अलावा गोशालाओं को दिए जाने वाले अनुदान के सरलीकरण,गोचर भूमियों को मुक्त करवाने तथा गौशालाओं को आवंटित करने, प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत में नंदीशाला की खोले जाने, गौशालाओं को मिल रही बिजली में छूट को निरंतर जारी रखने, आबकारी विभाग की भांति ही गो तस्करी पर वाहन को जब्त करने, राज्य की सीमाओं पर गो तस्करी को रोकने के लिए पुलिस चौकियों की पुन:स्थापना करने,मनरेगा के कार्यों में गोसेवा एवं गोशालाओं को जोडऩे तथा गांवों में मांस की दुकानें खोलने की नीति को तत्काल रोकने आदि मांगें ज्ञापन में रखी है।

यह रहे मौजूद रहे
ज्ञापन देते समय श्रीगोधाम महातीर्थ पथमेड़ा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता पूनम राजपुरोहित, गोपाल गोवर्धन गोशाला के महामंत्री प्रवीण कुमार पालड़ी, अमराराम माली, अंबाराम पुरोहित बछावाड़ी, मेघराज मोदी, सीताराम, भावेश कुमार, दिनेश कुमार, सवाराम समेत मौजूद रहे।

गोवंश संरक्षण समिति ने गोवंश के हित में सौंपा ज्ञापन
विश्व हिंदू परिषद व गोवंश संरक्षण समिति के तत्वाधान में मुख्यमंत्री राजस्थान के नाम कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में सभी पंजीकृत गोशालाओ को अनुदान देने, अनुदान राशि के भुगतान नियमों का सरलीकरण करने, गोचर भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाने, गोचर भूमि को गोवंश के लिए आरक्षित करने, राज्य की सभी संचालित गोशालाओं के पूर्व के बिजली बिलो में छूट देने, गो तस्करी रोकने व इस संबंध में प्रदेश की सीमाओं पर विशेष पुलिस चौकियां को पुन आरंभ करने की मांग की।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि पूर्व में इन पुलिस चौकियों के स्थापित करनेे से गो तस्करी में काफी कमी आई थी इसलिए उन्हें पुन आरंभ कर गो तस्करी को रोकने में कार्य किये जाये। इस दौरान विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिला अध्यक्ष शिवनारायण शर्मा, जिला मंत्री दिनेश जीनगर, नगर मंत्री विनोद सोनी, प्रदीप नागर आदि मौजूद थे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें