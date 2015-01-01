पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा:सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एनसीडी पर की समीक्षा

भीनमाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एनपीसीडीसीएस एवं हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर प्रगति की समीक्षा उप मुख्य चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ एसके चौहान की अध्यक्षता में समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की गई। इस दौरान प्रत्येक चिकित्सा संस्थान जो हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर में परिवर्तित की गई है, उनकी आशाओं द्वारा भरे जाने वाले सीबेक फॉर्म, फैमिली फोल्डर, एनसीडी रोग की स्क्रीनिंग पर समीक्षा की गई।

जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी अभिमन्यु सिंह द्वारा एमओ पोर्टल, सीपीएससी पोर्टल पर डाटा इंद्राज की प्रगति पर चर्चा की गई। साथ ही सभी को निर्देशित किया गया कि पोर्टल का साप्ताहिक अवलोकन करें जिससे ऑनलाइन सूचना भी राज्य सरकार को समय अनुसार प्राप्त हो सके। प्रत्येक पीएससी को सप्ताह में 2 दिन योगा सेशन अनिवार्य रूप से करवाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया।

इस माह के उन्होंने अंत तक लक्ष्य अनुरूप सीबेक फॉर्म भरने के लिये सुनिश्चित करने बात कही। ब्लॉक में ऐलबंडा जोल टेबलेट की प्रगति पर सेंटर वाइज समीक्षा की गई। मलेरिया निरीक्षक छगनलाल द्वारा मौसमी बीमारी स्लाइड कलेक्शन एवं कोविड-19 सैंपलिंग की प्रगति पर जानकारी दी। बैठक में प्रत्येक पीएससी से मेल नर्स, एएनएम, आशा व सुपरवाइजर उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें