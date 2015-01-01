पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:जिस फैक्ट्री में की मजदूरी, दो साथियों के साथ मिलकर वहां से चुराया 100 किलो कॉपर स्क्रेप

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
आबूरोड. पुलिस ने कॉपर स्क्रेब चोरी के तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया।
  • आबूरोड के रीको ग्रोथ सेंटर क्षेत्र में स्टील फैक्ट्री में 11 दिन पहले हुई थी 100 किलो कॉपर स्क्रेप की
  • कबाड़ी को 500 रुपए प्रतिकिलो बेचने की थी तैयारी, पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार चोरी

आबूरोड रीको पुलिस ने शहर के रीको ग्रोथ सेंटर क्षेत्र स्थित एक स्टील फैक्ट्री में 11 दिन पहले हुए 100 किलो कॉपर स्क्रेप चोरी का राज खाेलते हुए तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस मामले में आरोपियों के कब्जे से चुराया गया स्क्रेप कॉपर भी जब्त कर लिया गया है। पुलिस गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर चोरी के बारे में और जानकारी जुटा रही है।

इसमें सामने आया है कि आरोपियों में से एक मुकेश कुमार पुत्र मनाजी भील इसी फैक्ट्री में चार-पांच महीने पहले मजदूरी करता था और उसे फैक्ट्री की पूरी जानकारी भी थी, उसी ने अपने दो साथियों के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया। इस कॉपर स्क्रेप को आरोपी कबाड़ियों को 500 रुपए प्रति किलो के हिसाब से बचने वाले थे, लेकिन इससे पहले ही पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस के अनुसार देताकलां, सायला, जिला जालौर हाल मावल, आबूरोड स्थित रीको निवासी आशाराम चौधरी पुत्र कपूरा चौधरी ने 11 दिन पहले रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई थी कि 31 अक्टूबर की देर रात चोर मावल ग्रोथ सेंटर स्थित उसकी कमल इंडस्ट्रीज बर्तन फैक्ट्री में घुसे तथा वहां रखा कॉपर स्क्रेप चुरा ले गए। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस अधीक्षक पूजा अवाना ने एएसपी मिलन कुमार जोहिया व माउंटआबू सीअाे प्रवीण कुमार के निर्देशन में रीको पुलिस थानाधिकारी राणसिंह सोढ़ा, हैडकांस्टेबल देवाराम मीणा, कांस्टेबल महेंद्रसिंह, भवानीसिंह एवं जगाराम की टीम का गठन किया तथा आरोपियों को पकड़ने की कार्रवाई की।

रामबावड़ी वालोरिया में दबिश देकर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया आरोपियों को
पुलिस टीम ने मुखबिर एवं तकनीकी तंत्र की सूचना के आधार पर मामले की जांच शुरु की। इस दौरान एक के बाद एक कर कई स्थानों पर दबिश दी गई। रामबावडी वालौरिया में दबिश के दौरान वाटेरा खारा हाल रामबावडी वालोरियाए पीएस रोहिड़ा निवासी मुकेश कुमार पुत्र मनाजी भील, वीरमाराम पुत्र हंसिया उर्फ हंसाराम गमेती भील व समाराम पुत्र जोगाराम गमेती भील को पकड़ने में सफलता मिली। पूछताछ के बाद छिपाए गए कॉपर स्क्रेप को जब्त कर तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

रीको पुलिस ने 11 दिन पहले चोरियों की दो वारदातों का किया था खुलासा
रीको पुलिस 11 दिनों में चोरियों की 2 वारदातों का खुलासा कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। साथ ही चोरियों के दोनों ही मामलों में पुलिस ने चुराया गया माल भी जब्त करने में सफलता मिली है। इस मामले में गत 25 अक्टूबर की रात अंबाजी मार्ग पर पुराना चैकपोस्ट क्षेत्र स्थित एक मोबाइल की दुकान पर करोईफली, रीको, आबूरोड निवासी अमृत पुत्र रतन जोगी तथा रमेश पुत्र भीमाराम जोगी पीछे से दीवार तोड़कर वहां रखे विभिन्न प्रकार के करीब साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए के मोबाइल व अन्य सामान चुरा ले गए थे। दुकान के संचालक की रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के बाद रीको पुलिस थानाधिकारी राणसिंह सोढ़ा के नेतृत्व में सहायक उपनिरीक्षक कैलाशचंद, कांस्टेबल जगदीश एवं बजरंगलाल की टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए महज छह दिनों में चोरी की घटना का राज खाेलते हुए दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर चाेरी गया सामान जब्त किया था।

पूछताछ में सामने आया सच, 500 रुपए किलो में बेचना चाहते थे
पुलिस के अनुसार अब तक की पूछताछ में यह भी सामने आया कि आरोपी चुराए गए इस कॉपर स्क्रेप को जेकेपुरम के आसपास के क्षेत्र में कबाडिय़ों को बेचने की फिराक में थे। वहां पर यह कच्चा स्क्रेप 500 रुपए किलो तक में आसानी से बिक जाता, लेकिन इससे पहले ही वे पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ गए तथा आगामी योजना सफल नहीं हो सके।
पूछताछ कर जुटा रहे हैं और जानकारी
^इस मामले में गिरफ्तार तीनों आरोपियों को मंगलवार को न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किया गया। न्यायालय ने इन्हे दो दिन की पीसी रिमांड पर सौंपा है। आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर और जानकारियां जुटाई जा रही है। हालांकि तीनों आरोपियों का कोई आपराधिक रिकार्ड नहीं है।
-राणसिंह सोढ़ा, थानाधिकारी, पुलिस थाना, रीको, आबूरोड

