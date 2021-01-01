पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध खनन:डूंगरी की पहाड़ी में पिछले 6 माह से हाे रहा अवैध खनन, छीन रहा जानवरों का आवास

चितलवाना3 घंटे पहले
  • उपखंड में अवैध खनन से छलनी हो रहा है पहाड़

उपखंड क्षेत्र में लालजी की डूंगरी गांव में अवैध खनन का खेल पिछले छ: माह से चला आ रहा है। पहाड़ का काफी हिस्सा छलनी करके अवैध खनन माफिया अपनी जेब भर रहे हैं, लेकिन प्रशासन काेई कार्यवाही नहीं कर रहा। इस पहाड़ी में रहने वाले जानवरों को अवैध खनन के चलते पलायन करना पड़ रहा है। सरकार के तमाम नियमों के बावजूद भी अवैध खनन पर रोक लगा पाना संभव नहीं हो पा रहा है। लालजी की डूंगरी की पहाडिय़ों में लम्बे समय से अवैध खनन चल रहा है व लगातार खनन माफियाओं का तांडव जारी है जबकि आसपास ग्रामीण खनन माफियाओं की हरकत से परेशान हैं।अवैध खनन के चलते पर्यावरण संतुलन तो बिगड़ ही रहा है साथ ही साथ बेशकीमती जड़ी बूटियां, पेड़ पौधे व जंगली जानवरों तक का अस्तित्व सिमटने लगा है।

पहाड़ में जहां-जहां भी तेजी से खनन हुआ है वहां से जानवरों का पलायन हो चुका है। वहीं जंगली जानवरों की पहाड़ों से निकलने की घटनाएं भी तेजी से बढ़ी है। पहाड़ के सीने को जब तक छलनी होने से रोका नहीं जाएगा तब तक पहाड़ी में रैन बसेरा करने वाले दुर्लभ वन्य-जीवों की सुरक्षा भी नहीं हो सकती।

विलुप्त होने की कगार पर कई वन्य जीव प्रजातियां
लालजी की डूंगरी पहाडिय़ों की वादियों में नीलगाय, चिंकारा, नेवला, पाटा गौह, खरगोश, तीतर, सियार, कई प्रजातियों के सर्प, लकड़बग्घा, सहित अनेकों प्रजातियों के वन्य जीव विचरण करते थे लेकिन लगातार हो रहे अवैध खनन की वज़ह से ज्यादातर विलुप्त होने की कगार पर है।

सूचना मिली है मौके पर टीम भेजकर पता करवाता हूं
लालजी की डूंगरी पहाड़ में चार खाने आवंटित हैं कुछ दिन पूर्व खनिज विभाग द्वारा कारवाई की गई। दोबारा अवैध खनन की सूचना मिली है मौके पर टीम भेज कर पता करवाता हूं।
महेश शर्मा, एमई,
खनिज विभाग जालोर

