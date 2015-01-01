पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोर गिरफ्तार:नाकाबंदी में पुलिस ने पकड़े 3 अन्तरराज्यीय वाहन चोर

चितलवाना4 घंटे पहले
चितलवाना. पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • सिवाड़ा पुलिस चौकी पर नाकाबंदी कर कार्रवाई की

थाना क्षेत्र के सिवाड़ा पुलिस चौकी पर नाकाबंदी के दौरान चोरी की बोलेरो कैंपर जब्त कर तीन अन्तरराज्यीय वाहन चोर को गिरफ्तार किया।

पुलिस के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 68 पर सिवाड़ा पुलिस चौकी पर बोलेरो कैंपर में सवार होकर जा रही चोर को पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी के दौरान अरणाय निवासी रतनाराम पुत्र पुनमाराम विश्नोई, नया नगर गुड़ामालानी निवासी जयराम उर्फ जयरामाराम उर्फ जेरिया पुत्र नारणाराम विश्नोई व सोनारो की बेरी रोहिला निवासी बिरबल उर्फ पीराराम पुत्र जगमालाराम विश्नोई के कब्जे से बोलेरो कैंपर जब्त कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

इन थानों में चोरी का मामला दर्ज

पुलिस ने बताय कि चोरी के आरोपी के खिलाफ राजस्थन के जैसलमेर, जोधपुर, जालोर व गुजरात के आगथला, मेहसाणा, विशनगर, गांधीधाम, अहमदाबाद, पालनपुर, ऊंजा के थानों में वाहन चोरी के प्रकरण दर्ज हैं।

