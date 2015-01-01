पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:वीरावा व कुंडकी में आवाज अभियान का आयोजन

चितलवाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिला अत्याचार एवं लैंगिक शोषण के प्रकरणों में जागरूकता लाने के लिए विशेष अभियान के तहत ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय वीरावा व राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय कुण्डकी में पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा आवाज’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हुआ। चितलवाना थानाधिकारी अनु बिश्नोई आरपीएस(प्रोबेशनर) ने बताया कि महिलाओं के प्रति बढ़ रहे अत्याचारों व महिला अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है वहीं महिलाओं और बालिकाओं पर हो रहे घरेलू हिंसा सहित उनके निवारण के उपाय बताये।वहीं महिलाओं को कहा कि आप अपने बच्चों पर हर समय नजर बनाए रखें चाहे लड़का हो या लड़की उन पर नजर रखनी चाहिए।

जिससे उनके व्यवहार का पता चल सकें।लड़का व लड़की में भेद न करने की बात कही।और बालिका शिक्षा पर भी जोर देने की बात कहीं।उन्होंने कहा कि यह अभियान महिलाओं की सुरक्षा एवं उनके सम्मान,युवाओं में नारी सम्मान के महत्व को समझाने,लैंगिक समानता एवं महिलाओं को अपने अधिकारों के प्रति सजग करने के लिए शुरू किया गया है।जिसमें इस अवसर पर बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने भाग लिया इस दौरान

आयोजित कार्यक्रम में वीरावा सरपंच कमला विश्नोई, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पार्वती विश्नोई, भैराराम सियाक, हरिराम बेनीवाल, भाखराराम गोदारा, गोपाल गोरा, अशोक पंडित, रुघनाथ मेघवाल, मालाराम लोमरोड़, भजनलाल गोदारा सहित कई महिला एवं पुरुष मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें