  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Goyali
वार्ता:शिक्षकों, कर्मचारियों, संविदा-निविदा एवं प्लेसमेंट कार्मिकों की समस्याओं को लेकर पूर्व मुख्य उप सचेतक देवासी से की वार्ता

गोयलीएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान सरकार के पूर्व मुख्य उप सचेतक एवं प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रतन देवासी से मांडोली स्थित उनके आवास पर उपस्थित होकर एकीकृत कर्मचारी महासंघ के अध्यक्ष डॉ. उदयसिंह डिंगार ने शिक्षकों, कर्मचारियों, संविदा-निविदा एवं प्लेसमेन्ट कार्मिकों की समस्याओं से अवगत करवाया। उन्होंने प्रदेश सरकार के द्वारा अल्प मानदेय पर कार्यरत कार्मिकों के नियमितीकरण के लिए दिए गए आश्वासन के लिए धन्यवाद

ज्ञापित किया। इस दौरान आग्रह किया कि प्रदेश में वर्षों से अल्प मानदेय पर कार्यरत कार्मिकों को वर्तमान सरकार से नियमित होने की आशा है। इसी क्रम में उन्होंने संगठन की कार्य शैली एवं प्रस्तावित कार्यक्रम पर भी चर्चा की। इस संबंध में रतन देवासी ने उचित सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया। झ्स दौरान डॉ. उदयसिंह डिगांर, मफतलाल, नवीन कुमार, मदन गवारिया, भावाराम देवासी, प्रकाश कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

