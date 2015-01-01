पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूछताछ:टवेरा व पिकअप में भेड़- बकरी चोरी कर भाग रहे थे, ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ कर सौंपा

गुड़ा बालोतानएक घंटा पहले
  • टवेरा में 5 भेड़ व 1 बकरी भी हुई बरामद, चालक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की शुरू

आहोर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के अगवरी गांव से भेड़ बकरी चुराकर भाग रहे गिरोह के एक सदस्य को ग्रामीणों ने दबोचकर पुलिस को सौंपा। जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार को दोपहर में करीब 4 बजे कस्बे के मैन हाईवे पर अगवरी गांव की सरहद में स्थित एक खेत में अगवरी गांव निवासी चौपाराम पुत्र केसाराम एवं चेलाराम पुत्र सवाराम जाति देवासी के भेड़ बकरियों का झुंड चर रहा था।

तभी हाईवे से गुजर रहा एक पिकअप वाहन व एक टवेरा कार भेड़-बकरियों के झुंड के पास आकर रुकी और देखते ही देखते 10-15 भेड़ बकरी पिकअप वाहन में भरी और पांच भेड़ व एक बकरी टवेरा कार में भरकर जालोर की तरफ भागने लगे। तभी दोनों पशुपालक जोर-जोर से चिल्लाते हुए हाईवे की तरफ वाहनों के पीछे भागने लगे।

इस दौरान हाईवे से गुजर रहे आहोर स्थित डॉ.विक्रमसिंह ने दोनों पशुपालकों को साथ में लेकर भेड़ बकरी चुराकर भाग रहे वाहनों का पीछा किया। इस बीच पिकअप वाहन नजरों से ओझल हो गया, मगर टवेरा चालक ने वाहन को स्थानीय खारड़ा तिराहे से कस्बे में घुसा दिया। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण वाहन के पीछे लग गए, मालवीय लोहार समाज की धर्मशाला के समीप टवेरा कार का टायर फटने से रूक गई। जिस पर ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी को दबोच लिया। सूचना पर आहोर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच टवेरा को जब्त करने के साथ ही टवेरा चालक को हिरासत में लिया।

पुलिस की दबिश देने के दौरान टवेरा में पांच भेड़ और एक बकरी भी मिली। मगर पिकअप वाहन चालक भेड़ बकरियों को चुराकर भागने में सफल हुआ। इस मामले को लेकर भेड़ बकरी पालक अगवरी गांव निवासी चोपाराम पुत्र केसाराम व चेलाराम पुत्र सवाराम देवासी ने आहोर पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दी है। पुलिस अब पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही हैं।

