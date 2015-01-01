पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रसद विभाग की कार्रवाई:सीमेंट प्लांट में अवैध रूप से बेचा जा रहा था बायो डीजल, रसद विभाग ने खाली हाेने से पहले पकड़ा

जैतारणएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिनला गांव के एक व्यक्ति द्वारा अवैध रुप से डीजल सीमेंट प्लांट में बेचने के आराेप, जांच जारी
  • निंबाेल के पास से एसडीएम ने जब्त किया डीजल से भरा टैंकर, सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

जैतारण थाना क्षेत्र के निंबाेल गांव के निकट एक सीमेंट प्लांट के पास खाली पड़े भूखंड से बिना अनुमति परिवहन कर लाया गया बायो डीजल से भरा टैंकर जब्त किया गया है। माैके पर टैंकर के पास ही टैंकर से डीजल रिफिल करने के उपकरण भी मिले हैं। ग्रामीणाें की शिकायत पर शनिवार काे जैतारण एसडीएम डाॅ.भास्कर विश्नाेई ने रसद विभाग की टीम के साथ माैके पर पहुंच डीजल से भरा टैंकर जब्त किया। टैंकर में भरे डीजल की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जबकि यह टैंकर निंबाेल चाैकी में खड़ा करवाया गया है। एसडीएम का कहना है कि बिना अनुमति डीजल परिवहन व बेचना अपराध है। इस पूरे प्रकरण की जांच की जा रही है।

डीजल के सैंपल की रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद मामले में आराेपी टैंकर मालिक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जानकारी के अनुसार निंबाेल गांव में सिनला मार्ग एक भूखंड में प्लाट में लंबे समय से अवैध रुप से बायो डीजल बेचने की शिकायत ग्रामीणाें द्वारा की जा रही थी।

शनिवार को ऐसी ही शिकायत पर एसडीएम ने रसद व पुलिस टीम के साथ माैके पर पहुंच डीजल से भरे टैंकर काे अन्य टैंकर में खाली करने से पहले ही जब्त कर निम्बोल पुलिस चौकी में खड़ा कराया। रसद विभाग व पेट्रोलियम विभाग के अधिकारी मौके पर बुलाकर बायो डीजल के सैंपल लेकर जांच को भेजे गए। जांच रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद ही कानूनी कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी।

बिना अनुमति बेचने का लगाया आरोप
सिनला गांव के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि एक सीमेंट प्लांट के पास मे एक व्यक्ति द्वारा खाली भूखंड में एक टैंकर रखकर कई माह से बायो डीजल बेचने की शिकायत पर उपखंड अधिकारी डाॅ. भास्कर विश्नोई के निर्देशन में कार्यवाही कर टैंकर को निम्बोल पुलिस चौकी परिसर में खड़ा करवाया गया।

अवैध रूप से डीजल बेचने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

  • बायो डीजल को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 2019 में गाइडलाइन जारी की गई। गाइडलाइन को लेकर बायोडीजल बेचने वालों से सरकार द्वारा रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी किया गया है। निंबाेल गांव में मिले टैंकर मालिक से ऐसा रजिस्ट्रेशन मांगा गया है। उसके पास बायो डीजल बेचने का रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं मिला ताे उनके खिलाफ अवैध रुप से डीजल बेचने को लेकर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। - डाॅ.भास्कर विश्नोई, उपखंड अधिकारी, जैतारण

सैंपल जांच रिपाेर्ट के बाद
आगे की कार्रवाई हाेगी

  • निंबाेल गांव में बायो डीजल से भरा टैंकर खाली होने की जानकारी मिलने व ग्रामीणों के विरोध को लेकर बायो डीजल का टैंकर जब्त कर सैंपल लेकर संबंधित विभाग को जांच के लिए भेजा गया। जांच रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद ही कार्यवाही की जाएगी। - लक्ष्मीनारायण बुनकर, जिला रसद अधिकारी, पाली।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें