आक्रोश:जैतारण में पेयजल व्यवस्था लड़खड़ाई कार्यालय पर महिलाओं ने किया प्रदर्शन

  • नयापुरा माेहल्ले में लंबे समय से पेयजल आपूर्ति नहीं हाेने से लाेगाें में राेष

शहर में सिखवाल भवन व नयापुरा माेहल्ले में लम्बे समय से पेयजल आपूर्ति नहीं होने से आक्रोशित महिलाओं ने जलदाय विभाग कार्यालय में एईएन का घेराव किया। माेहल्लेवासियों ने बताया कि जलदाय विभाग द्वारा लम्बे समय से माेहल्लों में पेयजल आपूर्ति नहीं करने से पेयजल किल्लत हो गई।

पेयजल समस्या को लेकर विभाग के कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों को कई बार अवगत करवाने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने से महिलाओं ने जलदाय विभाग के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर जल्द समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने पर आंदाेलन करने की चेतावनी दी।
जलापूर्ति में प्रेशर कम होने से घरों में नहीं पहुंचता पानी

जलदाय विभाग द्वारा जलापूर्ति के दौरान प्रेशर कम होने व अधिकांश घरोंं में बूस्टर चालू करने के कारण कई मकानों में जलापूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। अख्तर कुरैशी सहित माेहल्लेवासियों ने बताया कि माेहल्ले में कई जगहों पर पेयजल पाइपलाइन क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण जलापूर्ति बाधित हो रही है। क्षतिग्रस्त पाइपलाइन को लेकर विभाग को कई बार अवगत करवाने के बाद भी कोई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई।

क्षतिग्रस्त पाइपलाइन से आता मटमैला पानी
जलदाय विभाग द्वारा शहर में पाइपलाइन बिछाने के दौरान पुरानी पाइपलाइनें क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण घरों मे बदबूदार मटमैला पानी आने से परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। कैलाशचंद्र सोलंकी, शिवलाल, सम्पतराज सहित माेहल्लेवासियों ने बताया कि जलदाय विभाग द्वारा मटमैले पानी की आपूर्ति करने से समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है।

  • नयापुरा माेहल्ले में पेयजल पाइप लाइन पुरानी होने व पानी का प्रेशर कम होने से समस्या हो रही है। नई पाइपलाइन बिछाने का कार्य जारी है। जल्द समस्या का समाधान किया जाएगा। - राजेश जायसवाल, सहायक अभियंता, जलदाय विभाग, जैतारण।
