गिरफ्त:10.80 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद, तस्कर पुलिस गिरफ्त में

रासमीनएक घंटा पहले
रामसीन पुलिस ने कार्यवाही करते हुए 10.80 ग्राम अवैध स्मैक बरामद कर 1 आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। एसपी के निर्देशानुसार जिले में चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत थानाधिकारी गिरधरसिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम ने एमवी एक्ट के तहत संदिग्ध वाहनों की चैकिंग शुरू की गई। चैकिंग व नाकाबंदी के समय बासडाधनजी की तरफ से वाहन मोटरसाइकिल आया, जिसको रूकवाने का ईशारा किया तो चालक

मोटरसाइकिल को रोककर नीचे उतरकर भागने लगा। जिसको पुलिस टीम द्वारा घेरा डालकर दस्तयाब करते हुए आरोपी की तलाशी ली, जिस पर उसके कब्जे से 10.80 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद हुई। पुलिस ने आरोपी भूतेल निवासी प्रकाश उर्फ पुखराज (23) पुत्र जयकिशन विश्नोई को गिरफ्तार किया।

