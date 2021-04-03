पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:20 में से 14 कर्मचारी गैरहाजिर हस्ताक्षर का कॉलम भी खाली

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • सचिव ने विमंदित पुनर्वास गृह का किया निरीक्षण

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष एवं जिला न्यायाधीश सिया रघुनाथदान की के निर्देशन में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव नरेन्द्रसिंह ने गुरुवार को आहोर स्थित मानसिक विमंदित पुनर्वास गृह का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान गृह में अनियमितता पाई गई, जिसको लेकर सचिव ने नाराजगी जताई। निरीक्षण में 6 कर्मचारी उपस्थित मिले। कर्मचारियों के उपस्थिति रजिस्टर में 20 कर्मचारियों के नाम दर्ज है, अन्य कर्मचारी बाहर गये हुए है, जबकि कुछ कर्मचारी शाम को ड्यूटी पर आते हैं। कर्मचारियों के उपस्थिति रजिस्टर का अवलोकन किया गया तो कई कर्मचारियों के हस्ताक्षर वाले कॉलम पिछले दो तीन दिनों से खाली पाये गये। जब कर्मचारियों के रजिस्टर में दो तीनों से खाली कॉलमों के बारे में पूछा गया तो स्पष्ट जवाब नहीं दे पाये।

बाहर जाने वाले कर्मचारियों के अवकाश या अन्य कारण से बाहर जाने का प्रार्थना पत्र या किसी रजिस्टर में इन्द्राज करने और मूवमेंट रजिस्टर के बारे में पूछा तो उक्त रजिस्टर उसके पास उपलब्ध नहीं होना बताया, एक रजिस्टर बताया गया जिसमें केवल बालकों को इन आउट करने का विवरण लिखा हुआ पाया गया, इस रजिस्टर अंतिम इंद्राज 30 जनवरी 2021 का पाया गया, जबकि कर्मचारी ने बताया कि एक बालक बीमार होने पर उसे अस्पताल में लेकर गये हैं और बालक वर्तमान में अस्पताल में ही है। इस दौरान सचिव ने स्टोर रूम, बालकों शयन कक्षों, रसोई घर आदि का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिये।

उन्होंने उपस्थित कर्मचारी को निर्देश दिये कि सभी कर्मचारियों के प्रतिदिन उपस्थिति रजिस्टर में हस्ताक्षर करवाये तथा अनुपस्थित रहने वाले कर्मचारी की अनुपस्थिति दर्ज करें। उन्होंने मूवमेंट रजिस्टर बनाने के निर्देश दिये जिसमें प्रत्येक अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, बालक व अन्य जो संस्थान में उपस्थित होता है उसका विवरण दर्ज किया जावें।

