पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:27 सौ क्यूसेक पानी की मांग, मिल रहा एक हजार, किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन

सांचाैर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम के नाम भेजे ज्ञापन में आज से अनिश्चतकालीन भूख हड़ताल की दी चेतावनी

रबी सीजन के लिए पानी छाेड़ने की मांग को लेकर सोमवार को क्षेत्र के किसानों ने यहां नर्मदा डाक बंगले में धरना देकर विराेध जताया। किसानाें ने सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त पानी देने की मांग की। धरने पर बैठे किसानों की समस्या सुनने पूर्व विधायक जीवाराम चौधरी धरना स्थल पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि डाक बंगले में धरना देने से अपना कौन धणी धोरी हैं।

सवेरे से ही धरने पर बैठे हैं, लेकिन कोई समस्या सुनने तक नहीं आया। उन्होंने आह्वान किया कि समस्या का समाधान चाहते हो तो वन मंत्री के आवास के सामने धरना देकर समस्या रखें, ताकि समस्या का त्वरित समाधान हो सके। इस दौरान मौजूद लोगों ने डाक बंगले में धरना देने की बात कही। किसानों ने बताया कि विभाग के अधिकारियों की पूर्व में आयोजित हुई बैठक में तीन नवंबर को पानी देने की सहमति दी गई थी, किन्तु अब रबी सीजन के बीस दिन से ज्यादा का वक्त बीत जाने के बाद भी पानी नहीं दिया जा रहा है, जबकि किसानों ने विभाग के भरोसे पर खेत तैयार कर बीज तक डाल दिए, जिसकी वजह से किसानों को भारी नुकसान हो रहा है। नर्मदा विभाग के अधिकारियो को लिखित व मौखिक रूप से अवगत करवाने के बावजूद समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

हैड के किसान भी पानी के लिए धरने पर बैठे हैं, ऐसे में टेल के किसानों के हाल ठीक नहीं है। किसानों ने उनकी समस्याओं को गंभीरता से नहीं सुनने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। इस दौरान किसान डिग्गी यूनियन सहित कई किसान संगठनों ने प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया। धरने को पूर्व विधायक जीवाराम चौधरी, राव मोहनसिंह, ईशराम बिश्नोई, महावीरसिंह दांतिया, हिन्दूसिंह दूठवा सहित कई जनों ने संबोधित किया। इस दौरान बावरला सरपंच रायसिंह चौधरी, गुलाबसिंह, केसाराम मेहरा, जोधाराम चौधरी, तालब खां, भूपाराम, नारणाराम, सोनाराम, भंवरलाल, इन्द्रसिंह, भगवानसिंह, लखमाराम, सांवलाराम माली, मेवाराम, लादूराम बिश्नोई, रेवतसिंह, चमनसिंह, गुमानसिंह राव, मालाराम, दलपतसिह, मेवाराम, खंगाराराम सहित कई जनें मौजूद रहे।

किसानों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम दिया ज्ञापन
किसानों ने सीएम के नाम भेजे ज्ञापन में बताया कि रबी की सीजन के लिए 2700 क्यूसेक पानी चाहिये, जबकि विभाग द्वारा वर्तमान में एक हजार क्यूसेक पानी ही दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में किसानों को समय पर रबी की सीजन के लिए पानी नहीं मिल पाएगा। धरने में शामिल किसानों ने विभाग के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों पर जानबूझकर अनदेखी के आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने जल्द समस्या समाधान नहीं होने पर मंगलवार से अनिश्चतकालीन भूख हड़ताल शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें