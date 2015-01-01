पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:पहले चरण में 3 पंचायत समिति में चुनाव आज, 4.95 लाख मतदाता करेंगे मतदान

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
जालोर. प्रथम चरण के चुनाव को लेकर रवाना होते मतदान दल।

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए पहले चरण के तहत सोमवार को मतदान होगा। प्रथम चरण के दौरान जालोर, आहोर व सायला उपखंड क्षेत्र में मतदान होंगे। तीनों क्षेत्रों में 4 लाख 95 हजार 328 मतदाता मतदान करेंगे। मतदान को लेकर रविवार को जिला स्टेडियम में मतदान दलाें का प्रशिक्षण आयोजित किया गया, अंतिम प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने के बाद सभी मतदान दल बूथों के लिए रवाना हाे गए। सोमवार को प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के दौरान तीनों पंचायत समितियाें में मतदान के बाद कई दिग्गजों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में बंद हो जाएगा। चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन की से पूरी तरह से तैयारियां कर दी गई हैं। कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ रहे मरीजों को देखते हुए हर बूथ पर मतदाताओं को हाथ सेनेटाइर करने के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने और गोल घेरे में खड़े रहकर मास्क लगाकर वाेट देने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

तीन पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में होंगे चुनाव, सबसे अधिक मतदाता सायला में

तीनाें पंचायत समितियाें में 156 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में
तीनाें पंचायत समितियाें में चुनाव हो रहे पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 156 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। जालोर पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों में 41 प्रत्याशी, सायला के 25 वार्डों में 62 व आहोर के 23 वार्डों में 53 प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इधर, जिला परिषद के लिए भी तीनों पंचायत समितियाें में करीब 12 वार्डों में चुनाव सोमवार को होंगे। इनमें वार्ड संख्या 11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,26,27 व 28 शामिल हैं। यहां पर करीब 30 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं।

कई दिग्गजों का भाग्य ईवीएम में आज होगा बंद
पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए जालोर के पूर्व जिला प्रमुख रह चुके गणपतसिंह के पुत्र जालोर प्रधान रहे प्रदीपसिंह, सायला से पूर्व प्रधान रहे रामप्रकाश चौधरी की धर्मपत्नी, कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता ऊंमसिंह चांदराई की पुत्रवधू के क्षेत्र में चुनाव होने से इनके भाग्य का मतदाता फैसला करेंगे। इधर, जिला परिषद के लिए भी कई दिग्गज चुनाव मैदान में हैं। आहोर क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या 15 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला हैं, जहां पर कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान सौंरभ कंवर, भाजपा से शांति देवी व निर्दलीय से पूर्व प्रधान रहे डूंगराराम मीणा की पौत्री सोनल चुनाव मैदान में होने से त्रिकोणीय स्थिति बनी हुई है।

प्रथम चरण के मतदान के लिए पर्यवेक्षक पहुंचे जालोर
पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के आम चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति सायला, आहोर एवं जालोर एवं द्वितीय चरण के तहत पंचायत समिति भीनमाल, बागोडा व सरनाउ के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा आयुक्त जोधपुर विकास प्राधिकरण कमर उल जमान चौधरी को पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया गया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी हिमांशु गुप्ता ने बताया कि चुनाव के प्रथम चरण के लिए नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक कमर उल जमान चौधरी जालोर सर्किट हाउस के कमरा नम्बर एक में ठहरेंगे तथा उनके दूरभाष नम्बर 02973-222122 है।

