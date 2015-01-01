पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चलन से बंद 500-500 के 5.20 लाख रुपए के नोटों के साथ 3 युवक गिरफ्तार, आरोपियों ने आहोर से नोट लाने की बात स्वीकारी

जालाेर7 मिनट पहले
कार में से बरामद चलन में बंद नोट

कुचेरा थाना पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे 5 लाख 20 हजार रुपए के 500-500 रुपए के नाेटाें के साथ तीन युवकाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। यह नोट आहाेर से नागौर जिले में सप्लाई होने थे। गाैरतलब है कि केंद्र सरकार ने 8 नवंबर काे 2016 काे इन नाेटाें काे चलन से बाहर कर दिया था। पुलिस ने 102 में जब्त करते हुए आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि एक कार में बड़े पैमाने पर पुरानी नकदी ले जाने की सूचना शाम छह बजे मुखबिर से थाना प्रभारी देवीलाल को लगी थी। इस पर पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके में नाकाबंदी करते हुए उक्त कार को रुकवाया तो आरोपी सकपका गए।

पुलिस को जब शक हुआ तो तलाशी में आरोपियों की कार की डिक्की को खुलवाया गया, जिसमें उक्त नाेट रखे हुए थे। रुपए बरामद होने पर पुलिस तीनों आरोपियों को थाने लेकर आई, जिन्होंने पूछताछ में सूरतगढ़ निवासी बलखार सिंह पुत्र भट्टा सिंह, गंगानगर के पीलीबंगा थाना इलाके के मानतखेड़ी निवासी विनोद पुत्र रेमताराम, हनुमानगढ़ के रावतसर थाना इलाके के हरदासवाली निवासी हनुमान सिंह पुत्र श्रवण कुमार होना बताया।
30 प्रतिशत राशि ले जाने वाले थे
एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपियों ने प्रथम पूछताछ में बताया है कि वे उक्त राशि जालाेर के अहोर कस्बे से लेकर आए हैं। यहां कुचेरा के पास 5 लाख 20 हजार रुपयों को आरोपी किसी को देने वाले थे, जिसके एवज में उनको 30 प्रतिशत रुपए हाथोंहाथ मिलने वाले थे। इसके बाद शेष राशि का हिसाब किताब होना था, लेकिन इससे पहले ही आरोपी पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गए।

एसपी ने बताया कि आरोपियों के पास हरियाणा परिवहन विभाग से पासिंग नंबरों की कार है। इसके अलावा आरोपियों के किसी बाबा के सम्पर्क में होने की भी जानकारी सामने आई है, जिसको आरोपी उक्त राशि देने वाले थे। इनमें मुख्य आरोपी हनुमान सिंह बताया गया है। जो चलन से बंद हुए रुपयों के लेन देन से लेकर अन्य कार्यों में लगा हुआ था।

आरोपी उक्त राशि को कहां से लाए थे और अब तक कहां छिपाकर रखी थी। इसके बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त कर रही है। इसके अलावा यहां उक्त राशि को कहां खपाने वाले थे इस बारे में भी पड़ताल की जा रही है। अभी पूरी राशि को 102 में जब्त किया है। वहीं पूछताछ शेष है।

