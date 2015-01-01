पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:फसल बीमा योजनांतर्गत 42 हजार 938 पॉलिसियां पंजीकृत

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • फसल बीमा प्रचार रथ के माध्यम से किसानों को किया जा रहा है जागरूक

जिले में प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना रबी 2020-21 के तहत 42 हजार 938 बीमा पॉलिसियों को पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है। वही कृषकों को जागरूक करने के लिए व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार अभियान के तहत प्रचार रथ द्वारा बीमा पॉलिसी के लिए किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक डॉ. आरबी सिंह ने बताया कि इस अभियान के तहत कृषकों को फसल बीमा के तहत जोखिम आच्छादन, बीमा करवाने के तरीके, बीमा संबंधित शिकायत एवं कृषकों के द्वारा स्वयं की पॉलिसी की स्थिति जानने के संबंध में क्षेत्र के कृषि पर्यवेक्षकों एवं सहायक कृषि अधिकारियों द्वारा विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई।

अभियान के तहत जिले के बागोडा, सायला, जसवंतपुरा एवं आहोर के दूरस्थ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों मे प्रचार रथ के माध्यम से किसानों को फसल बीमा योजना में पंजीकरण के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। विभाग द्वारा शुक्रवार को वीडियो काॅफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से बैंकर्स को योजना के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी देते हुए किसानों को जोड़ने की अपील की गई।

फसल बीमा की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर : प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के बारें में किसानों की जानकारी के लिए उप कृषि निदेशक ने बताया कि बीमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर 2020 हैं। जिन कृषकों को फसली ऋण प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है वे गैर ऋणी कृषक के रूप में अपनी बोई गई फसल का बीमा नजदीकी बैंक अथवा ईमित्र, जन सेवा केंद्र, सीएससी अथवा प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के पोर्टल द्वारा सीधे ही बीमा करवा सकते हैं।

बीमा करवाने के लिए भूमि का प्रमाण पत्र, फसल की पटवारी या कृषि पर्यवेक्षक से प्रमाणित बुवाई का प्रमाण पत्र, बैंक के पासबुक की नकल आवश्यक है। उन्होंनें कृषकों से आग्रह किया कि वे अपने सही खसरे में बोई गई फसल के अनुसार ही बीमा करवायें।

एवं बीमा करवाते समय उनके भू-स्वामित्व एवं बीमा की गई जमीन का मिलान अवश्य कर लें ताकि किसी विसंगति के कारण उनकी पॉलिसी निरस्त नहीं हो। साथ ही कृषक अपने फसल बीमा में 13 दिसंबर तक संशोधन करवा सकते हैं।

