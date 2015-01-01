पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में कोरोना के 61 नए रोगी मिले अब तक 4258 मरीज पॉजिटिव हुए

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे अधिक सांचौर शहर में 16 कोरोना के रोगी संक्रमित मिले

जिले में कोरोना के रोगी लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को भी 61 नये कोरोना के मरीज मिले। जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 4258 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग को प्राप्त रिपोर्ट में प्रक्रियाधीन सैंपलों में से 770 की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई, जिसमें जिले में नये 61 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाये गये।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. जीएस देवल ने बताया कि प्राप्त रिपोर्ट में सांचौर में 16, आहोर के घाणा में 14, सांकरणा में 6, भीनमाल में 4, मांडोली व गोलाना में 3-3, बी ढाणी सांचौर व रतनपुरा में 2-2, जालोर शहर, डोरडा, बावरला, खेड़ा, आहोर, कलापुरा, किलवा, उम्मेदाबाद, पलादर व बालवाड़ा निवासी 1-1 रोगी मिला।

जिले में अब तक 4258 पॉजिटिव
जिले में अब तक कोरोना के 1 लाख 26 हजार 136 संदिग्धों का सैंपल लिया गया हैं। जिसमें से 1 लाख 18 हजार 649 जनों की रिपोर्ट की निगेटिव आ चुकी हैं। वहीं जिले में कोरोना के 4258 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमण पॉजिटिव पाये गये हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें