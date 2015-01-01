पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति:जिला परिषद के 31 वार्डों के लिए 84 और 10 पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 220 वार्डों में 742 जनों ने किया नामांकन

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
जालोर. जिला परिषद के लिए आवेदन को लेकर लगी भीड़
  • सबसे अधिक सायला में सायला के 25 वार्डों में 104 उम्मीदवार, सांचौर के वाडों में

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन के अंतिम दिन आवेदकों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही। कांग्रेस व भाजपा ने अंतिम दिन सूची जारी करने के चलते अंतिम दिन नामांकन को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर व पंचायत समिति परिसरों में बड़ी संख्या में आवेदक पहुंचे। जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए लिए 84 नामांकन पेश हुए, जबकि जिले की 10 पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में 220 वार्डों में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए

742 दावेदारों ने नामांकन किए। इधर सोमवार को भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने अंतिम दिन नामांकन समय समाप्ति के समय प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी की। दोनों पार्टी की और से जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए इस बार कई दिग्गज उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

वार्ड संख्या कांग्रेस भाजपा 1 कमलेश विश्नोई पूनमसिंह 2 रामदेवी विश्नोई प्रवीण कुमार 3 धपुदेवी कोली राधा 4 रेवतसिंह राजपूत जयंती लाल 5 खेमाराम देवासी महेंद्र चौधरी 6 प्रवीण विश्नोई छोगाराम 7 मायाकुमारी भील कमला 8. रमिला मेघवाल प्रकाश कुमार 9 धर्मेंद्र धवल हरीश चंद्र राणावत 10 बबिता कंवर मनीषा देवी 11 हवन कंवर देवड़ा नरेंद्र कंवर 12 लक्ष्मीदेवी मीणा चंदन सिंह 13 मांगीलाल प्रजापत भीका राम 14 विनोद कुमार कलबी गोपाल 15 सौरभ कंवर परिहार शांति देवी 16 मंजू कुमारी देवासी दरिया देवी 17 राजो देवी देवासी पेपी देवी 18 मफरी देवी देवासी गुलाबी देवी 19 रामराम चौधरी तलसा राम 20 देसुदेवी चौधरी रेखा कंवर 21 केली देवी विश्नोई धोली 22 सजनी देवी संतोष देवी 23 मोडाराम मेघवाल रमेश 24 निकिता ललिता राणा 25 प्रियंका कंवर सुकी देवी 26 रतनसिंह राजपूत हुकम सिंह 27 यशोदा देवी राजपुरोहित उषा देवी 28 गोकुलराम भील रमेश 29 बालकराम भील राजेश कुमार 30 डिपंल मेघवाल सुशीला देवी 31 मांगीलाल विश्नोई नरपत सिंह

