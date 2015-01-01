पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में पल्स पाेलियाे टीकाकरण एवं कोविड वैक्सीनेशन की पूर्व तैयारियों को लेकर हुई बैठक

जालाेर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में कलेक्टर ने प्रथम चरण में काेराेना वैक्सीनेशन लगाने वाले लाेगाें की सूची तैयार करने के दिए निर्देश

कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण अभियान व कोविड वेक्सीनेशन को लेकर पूर्व तैयारियों एवं जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक मे कलेक्टर ने कहा कि वैक्सीनेशन के प्रथम चरण में जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया जाना है, उसकी सभी पूर्व तैयारियों सुनिश्चित कर ले। उन्होंने कहा कि वेक्सीन लगाये जाने वाले लोगों की सूची पूर्व में ही तैयार कर ले और सामुदायिक व प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर सभी प्रकार की तैयारियां करने के निर्देश दिए।

पल्स पाेलियाे अभियान में लक्ष्य पूरे करने के निर्देश : बैठक के दौरान कलेक्टर ने राष्ट्रीय पल्स पाेलियाे टीकाकरण अभियान 17 जनवरी के सफल संचालन के लिये भी टीम बनाकर कार्य करने के निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों से पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण को लेकर की गई तैयारियों की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने विभाग के अधिकारियो को निर्देशित किया कि जिले के 0 से 5 वर्ष तक के सभी बच्चों को पल्स पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने के शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य को अर्जित करे। इसके साथ ही पल्स पोलियो टीकाकरण को लेकर सभी तैयारियां सुनिश्चित कर ले।

बैठक मे संस्थागत प्रसव, पूर्ण टीकाकरण की लाईन लिस्टींग, मौसमी बीमारियां, संस्थागत प्रसव की ब्लाकवार प्रगति की समीक्षा कर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश प्रदान किये। वही आयुष्मान भारत, महात्मागांधी बीमा योजना, मिशन परिवार विकास, राजश्री योजना, नीम हकीमों पर कार्यवाही, सघन निरीक्षण अभियान, 108 व 104 एंबुलेंस संचालन व राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम सहित चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुडे अन्य विषयों पर चर्चा कर जानकारी ली। इस दौरान बैठक में मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. जीएस देवल, प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी एसपी शर्मा, आरसीएचओ रमाशंकर भारती, राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के चरण सिंह सहित जिले के समस्त बीसीएमएचओ, चिकित्सक एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्मिक उपस्थित थे।

वैक्सीनेशन के इन बातों का ध्यान रखने के निर्देश
स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक के दौरान कलेक्टर ने चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियो-कर्मचारियो काे कई बातों का अनिवार्य रुप से ध्यान रखने की बात कही। इस दौरान उन्होंने केंद्रों पर वेक्सीनेशन रूम के साथ ही पर्यवेक्षण रूम की व्यवस्था करने, वैक्सीनेशन के लिये उपयुक्त स्थान, वेक्सीनेशन के लिये आने वाले लोगों के बैठने योग्य हवादार जगह की व्यवस्था करने, वैक्सीनेशन वाले लोगों की सूची व डाटा पहले से संग्रहित करने, योग्य व अनुभवी कार्मिक की डयूटी लगाने समेत कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिये।

उन्होंने कहा कि वेक्सीनेशन की सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया मे किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही व कोताही को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा। वही वेक्सीनेशन के दौरान केंद्रों पर साइट इफेक्ट होने की स्थिति में पर्याप्त चिकित्सा सुविधा यथा दवाइयां व आक्सीजन सिलेंडर व एंबुलेंस की भी व्यवस्था रखने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने सामान्य रोगों के लिये आने वाले मरीजों को किसी भी प्रकार से परेशानी नहीं होने व केंद्रों पर कोल्ड स्टोरेज व डीप फ्रीजर यदि खराब हैं तो उन्हें शीघ्र ही दुरुस्त करवाने की बात कही।

