दुल्हन का पिता बनकर करता था ठगी:शादी का झांसा देकर ठगी के मामले में आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
आरोपी।
  • आराेपी करीब डेढ़ साल साल से चल रहा था फरार, दुल्हन का पिता बनकर करता था ठगी

फर्जी शादी का झांसा देकर लोगो के साथ ठगी करने के मामले में पुलिस को लगातार सफलता मिल रही है। इस मामले में डेढ़ साल से फरार चल रहे गिरोह के एक सदस्य को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस जानकारी के अनुसार शादी का झांसा देकर ठगने वाले गिरोह का सदस्य सेवडी निवासी नरसाराम पुत्र करणाराम सुथार जो करीब डेढ़ साल से फरार चल रहा था।

जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देशन में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक व उपाधीक्षक पुलिस के सुपरविजन में थानाधिकारी कोतवाली लक्ष्मणसिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन कर गहनता से तलाश करने के बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मुलजिम आले दर्जे का बदमाश प्रवृति का व्यक्ति है वही मामले से संबंधित जांच जारी है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में अभी तक यह चौथा आरोपी गिरफ्तार करने में कामयाबी मिली है, जिसमे एक महिला भी शामिल है।

शादी के कुछ दिन बाद भाग जाती थी दुल्हन
पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किये गये ठगी गिरोह के सदस्य नरसाराम से पूछताछ की। जिसमें सामने आया कि वह ठगी के दौरान दुल्हन का फर्जी पिता बनकर रुपये ऐंठता था। उसके बाद दुल्हन दिखाकर शादी के कागजात बनाकर लोगों से रुपये ऐंठकर फरार हो जाता था। साथ ही उसके बाद गिरोह के पूर्ववत कार्यक्रम के अनुसार दुल्हन भी कुछ दिनों बाद वहां से बहाने आदि बनाकर भाग जाती थी।

